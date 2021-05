Second-half goals from Xavier Arreaga and Brad Smith propelled Seattle Sounders FC (5-0-1, 16 points) to a 2-0 victory over Western Conference foe Los Angeles FC (1-2-2, 5 points) on Sunday evening at Lumen Field. With the victory, Seattle has matched a club record for the best start to a season (2019), beginning the 2021 campaign with 16 points (five wins and one draw), good for top of the Supporters’ Shield race and MLS Western Conference. Beginning one week ago in Portland, Seattle closes out the week with a maximum of nine points from three matches, defeating the Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes on the road, and now LAFC in the Emerald City.