Critical Role Debuts Epic End Boss Figure
Critical Role's second campaign is coming to an end, and this week's episode showed off the first of two custom-made figures that shows the end boss in all their horrific glory. Earlier this week, Critical Role DM Matt Mercer announced that their second campaign would conclude at the end of the current arc. With the final confrontation between the Mighty Nein and their final foe imminent, DM Matt Mercer shared a preview of one of the boss's custom-made figures. Obviously, spoilers follow:comicbook.com