Critical Role Debuts Epic End Boss Figure

Critical Role's tabletop gaming division Darrington Press revealed their first board game on the way with Uk'otoa. The name of the game comes from the monster that has been haunting the character Fjord in Campaign Two since the start, as you will now be on a mission to escape the deadly tentacles of this beast or be swallowed whole by it to become another servant. The game will further cement the adventures of the D&D group as players can explore the unique challenge of one of the more mysterious god-like creatures in their universe. As for when you can get your hands on it, the game will be released on May 27th through hobby shops. You can read a little bit more about the game below and check out a special trailer for it that will have you singing sea shanties for a while.