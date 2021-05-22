newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, MN

The truth is out there, but will we ever know it?

By Dan Conradt
Post-Bulletin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe radio got all staticky, like I was driving under a power line. It would usually go away after a few seconds, but this time it didn’t. Right in the middle of Foghat’s “Slow Ride”, too. I reached for the knob to adjust the radio and something caught my eye....

www.postbulletin.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Austin, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Austin, MN
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Story Time#Fun Things#Ufos#Sound World#Truth#Funny Things#Alien Beings#Reveal#Wink Wink#Sputnik#Contrails#Sparkles#U S Intelligence#Network Television#Flying Saucer#Lightning#Mower County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Airplanes
Related
Bluefield, WVBluefield Daily Telegraph

The truth is, we are our parents, like it or not

If anyone is not familiar with “Dr. Rick,” well, you are missing out. He can be seen on a series of television ads and, as an indication of how entertaining they are, I can’t even remember the product being advertised. He could have his own show. Not only is Dr....
San Francisco, CAGuardsman Online

We All Know This Story, and Yet…

If you haven’t seen the piece by Jen Balderama in The Washington Post this week, I recommend it. It’s an autobiographical account of how the City College of San Francisco, a community college, saved her from drifting and put her on the path to a successful career. (She’s currently an editor at The Washington Post, having previously been one at The New York Review of Books.)
NFLPosted by
Fox News

We Deserve The Truth

This week, Will explains how resorting to bribery, hectoring, and name-calling in a ruse to get citizens vaccinated weakens their argument that getting vaccinated is the right decision. Will also reveals his predictions for the Dallas Cowboys this season, and finally, breaks down the different possible origins of the coronavirus.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Stranger Things' Season 4: Everything We Know

Stranger Things Season 4 is undoubtedly one of the most hotly-anticipated shows coming to Netflix, yet there is still no release date in place. Netflix has a number of blockbuster releases coming this summer — both TV shows and movies — but there's no indication that Stranger Things will be among them. Still, we have seen a few teasers and learned a bit about the next installment.
Sex CrimesThe Guardian

Édouard Louis: ‘Truth is a revenge because we live in a world of lies’

Some people give their bodies to medical science. Édouard Louis has given his to art. That, at any rate, is the view of a fan the novelist met and it seems to hit the mark. Louis is the French literary sensation who was celebrated at 21 for The End of Eddy, an autobiographical account of growing up gay in a working-class village in the north of France. So frank were his descriptions of bullying, repression and deprivation that readers wanted to believe they were fiction. But Louis wrote from first-hand experience.
Livingston Parish, LAthehayride.com

VIDEO: Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Critical Race Theory

The Livingston Parish Thread is a terrific podcast put on by Brandon Browning, who’s a real estate agent in Denham Springs. He mostly covers topics of local interest in Livingston Parish, but he’ll do other stuff as well. And last week he brought me on to talk about the topic of Critical Race Theory, which we’ve covered a great deal here at The Hayride.
TV Seriesthenerdsofcolor

Everything We Know About ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 2

Netflix’s hit coming-of-age comedy series Never Have I Ever, starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Indian American teenager Devi as she continues dealing with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, is getting closer to being released. So we wanted to take this time to share some of the content that has been revealed.
TrafficTullahoma News

It’s the end of the world as we know it

"Have you got your gas?” a friend asked in a panicked voice as I answered his call. “It’s selling out everywhere!”. Granted, I’m in the news business and am supposed to know everything, but in this case I was kind of in the dark about the hacking of the Colonial Pipeline by the DarkSide, blissfully unaware of the pending cataclysm that was coming.
EntertainmentHerald-Times

Letter: We need the arts more than ever

A week before Indiana went into lockdown last year, the actor Max Von Sydow died. This news reached me during the introduction to "True Stories," showing at IU Cinema. That same week I saw Jonathan Richman perform. And thus the year of 2020 effectively ended for public life and live entertainment.
Nevada, IAnevadaiowajournal.com

Is there intelligent life out there?

About six months prior to the pandemic, the power of Facebook relaxed its muscles. The event was originally created as a gag. Instead, America found a cause it could rally around. Universal health care? The environment? The ending of racism? No, space aliens! Facebook users were called to band together, go out to the Nevada desert, and storm the military site Area 51 in order to find the extraterrestrial life housed there because “they cannot stop us all.”
Eden, UTbenewsjournal.com

We can work it Out

Whether one subscribes to our human ancestors coming out-of-Africa 2-million years ago, out of Eden 6,000 years ago, or anything in between, we are all first and foremost just that – human. Our thoughts and words though can run amok if we let them, and when we lose sight of other’s humanity and cease to rationally communicate, we have surrendered our own human spark. We would be wise to learn to differentiate ideas, philosophies, preferences: what folks believe, advocate, and embrace – from what people really are: human beings – primarily so we will keep conversing.
TV SeriesThe New Yorker

Why “Dateline” Remains the True-Crime King

The new podcast series “Killer Role,” from the long-running TV newsmagazine “Dateline NBC,” begins—as we would hope—with lugubrious pizzazz. “The Siskiyou mountain range of southwestern Oregon is a land of misty peaks and deep gorges, dirt roads that lead to nowhere,” its host, Keith Morrison, says, in sonorous, buttery tones. Soft acoustic guitar ambles in; Morrison describes “thick and rain-drenched forests” and myths “as persistent as the rain.” “Dateline” has five correspondents, and Morrison, seventy-three, is perhaps its most iconic: tall, white-haired, genteel, and abundantly expressive, with a manner at once entirely showbiz and entirely sincere. His introductions, which are particularly cinematic, often guide us to scenic American communities with danger lurking in the shadows. Here, a 911 call is heard: a gun has gone off and a woman is in trouble. “Oh, yes,” Morrison purrs. “A lot of trouble, which you’ll hear about soon enough. But not quite yet. Best to hear a story first. . . . a tale at once unbelievable and absolutely true.”
CharitiesPosted by
Red Tricycle

This Is the Easiest Way to Give Books to Kids in Need

No one can argue the value of reading, but not every child has access to books. Disney plans to change that. Growing its’ partnership with First Book, a nonprofit organization that provides new books and resources to educators who serve children in need, shopDisney is launching the “Buy a Book, Give a Book” program. From now until Dec. 31, 2021, for every book purchased on shopDisney, another one will be donated to First Book.
TV & Videosrecordargusnews.com

NOTABLE QUOTES

“I look forward to once again doing the show for an audience I can smell and touch.” — Stephen Colbert, on his latenight “Late Show” on CBS returning on June 14 to episodes with a full studio audience. “Some of these massive, massive companies in Silicon Valley are exerting a power over our population that really has no precedent in […]
Detroit, MIPosted by
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Letter from the Editor: As opinions blur the truth, we lean into the beauty of data

Behold, the humble baseball box score. To some, this piece of traditional sports lore is a dry series of statistics about a game that’s already over. To me growing up – living out in the country, too young to drive and no cable TV to watch the Detroit Tigers – they were more than stats. Every data point in a box score is a part of a larger narrative, and it wasn’t hard for a bored boy to make an entire game story come alive out of that little piece of newsprint.
PoliticsGreat Bend Tribune

America can be better if we try

The only way I can even utter or write the word “hate” is as follows: “I hate hate.” In my daily interactions with fellow Americans, I seem to be constitutionally unable to judge one for being different from me, a white male who has never fathomed the two other words that need much deeper historical scrutiny – “white supremacy.”