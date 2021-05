Kevin Kreider isn't entirely sure what he does anymore. Technically, he's filming the second season of his Netflix hit "Bling Empire," the reality show that follows a group of ultra-wealthy Asian Americans in LA. But the rising public figure has worn a lot of different hats in his career, starting off as bodybuilder and personal trainer after college, then moving to New York City to pursue modeling and acting, and most recently finding a groove in Hollywood after his Jan. 15 "Bling Empire" debut opened up new speaking and advertising opportunities.