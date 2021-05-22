Gregory Apostle on Living the Ephemeral Every Day

NEW YORK – If we give a certain definition to life, that it is the totality of forces that resist death, then those who 'meet' death daily and “stare him in the face,” must have enormous mental strength to withstand the misery and trauma it causes, to themselves and to people who have lost loved ones and who must be supported. Gregory Apostle (Apostolopoulos) is a calm, cultured man, who has dedicated most of his life to discreetly helping those who knock on his door during the painful personal moments when a loved one has departed. An intermediary between the living and the dead, he devotes time to the living, helping them to overcome the shock of loss and to tame the abysmal pain left behind – and facilitating the long journey of the beloved dead.