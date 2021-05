LSU’s run in the SEC Tournament came to an end after two games when the Tigers were knocked out of its quarterfinal matchup by Missouri 4-1 Thursday afternoon. “It was a frustrating day and unfortunately we could not make adjustments with our offense today,” head coach Beth Torina said. “I really thought our defense kept us in the game and played well. It is time for us to get back home and reset. We will focus on LSU Softball and be ourselves and worry about our own game for a few days, which is a nice thing this time of year.”