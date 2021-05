Glenn Close, Ted Nash – Transformation: Personal Stories of Change, Acceptance, and Evolution. (Tiger Turn. Album Review by Sebastian Scotney) The idea that music should come first might be as old as the hills. It can certainly be traced back as far as Plato and Confucius. Salieri wrote an opera which tried to set it down as a rule: “Prima la Musica e poi le Parole”. Transformation is an interesting re-writing or re-adjudication of the age-old precept: actor Glenn Close, here in her fifth collaboration with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, and saxophonist/composer Ted Nash have built a work around the idea that it is the words and ideas that should be put first…and how about letting music have the last word.