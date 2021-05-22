Alex Rodriguez 'clings onto hope' of Jennifer Lopez reconciliation

Alex Rodriguez was "surprised" by how quickly Jennifer Lopez reunited with Ben Affleck after their breakup, a source tells ET. "Jennifer and Alex have remained in contact after breaking up and have even seen each other since the split. The two plan to remain friends and are also in business together," adds the source. "Alex understands that Jennifer is single, but felt shocked by [her and Affleck's] quick meetup. At the end of the day, Alex wants Jennifer to be happy, but the way everything has unfolded doesn't sit well with him."