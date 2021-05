12:27 PM PT — TMZ Sports has obtained photos from the crash Ben McLemore was involved in Thursday — and the guy is seriously lucky to be walking away from this unscathed. Check out these insane pics that show Ben’s Ford truck almost toppling over as it sits on top of the gate arm of a Playa Vista property … while it hovers high in the air. The arm itself is absolutely crushed under the weight of the truck — you can see pieces of it scattered about.