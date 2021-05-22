GeekDad Review: Jackery’s Explorer 1500 May Be the Ultimate Portable Power Station
Portable power stations have become increasingly popular. They offer the ability to charge mobile devices multiple times, and models equipped with AC outlets can even power devices and appliances. They’re handy for working outdoors where electrical outlets may be far away, indispensable for camping, and insurance for extreme weather and other events that can leave your home without power. I’ve tested several dozen portable power stations over the past few years, and the latest is one of the most capable to date: the Jackery Explorer 1500.geekdad.com