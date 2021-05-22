newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

McKewon: Is this Jim Harbaugh's last stand at Michigan?

By Sam McKewon
Omaha.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN — Five years ago, a man in khaki pants set college football on fire. It’s easy to forget the kind of grip Jim Harbaugh had on the sport in 2016. His first season at Michigan in 2015 — a 10-3 record he hasn't surpassed since — was good, but his approach to recruiting, which included a “Summer Swarm” barnstorming tour of satellite camps all over the nation that June, was like a warning: Michigan’s back, it’s in your face, and somewhat unbearable. Harbaugh’s big mug was in the middle of everything.

omaha.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Arizona State
State
Alabama State
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Pelini
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Michael Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Michigan Football#Nebraska Football#Michigan State Football#Alabama Football#The World Herald#Lincoln#Sec#Nike#Business Insider#Insane Competitiveness#Wolverines#Penn State#Ohio State#Uw#Covid#Nu#Osu#Zoom#Rutgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Rutgers University
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

LISTEN: Ep. 13: Juwan Howard's Pitches, Jim Harbaugh's Post-Spring Game Words, The Michigan Stadium Experience, More

Today's episode focuses mostly on why Juwan Howard has been so good as a recruiter and why he likely won't slow down anytime soon. We also broke down some of Jim Harbaugh's words after he recently joined Jon Jansen on the In The Trenches podcast. We also talked about the experience at Michigan Stadium, along with some of the other venues in the Big Ten, and finally sprinkled some recruiting info in there as well.
NFLScarlet Nation

Emotional Nico Collins 'Blessed' To Have Played For Jim Harbaugh At U-M

Michigan Wolverines football wide receiver Nico Collins was a fan favorite during his time in Ann Arbor, not only due to his on-field prowess but also because of the way he carried himself off it. His work ethic was never once called into question from 2017-19 at a time when...
College Sports247Sports

Jim Harbaugh evaluates QB competition after spring practice

The Michigan Wolverines are looking for a new starting quarterback. This spring, the quarterback competition was a big headline after Joe Milton departed the program and entered the NCAA transfer portal. Milton transferred to Tennessee Volunteers. This opened the door for the Wolverines to evaluate incumbent starter Cade McNamara and five-star recruit J.J. McCarthy during spring practice.
NFL247Sports

The Wolverine247 Podcast 213: Harbaugh's depth chart and an NFL Draft preview

The Wolverine247 Podcast is back with Episode 213, as 247Sports Michigan beat writers Zach Shaw and Steve Lorenz break down the latest news and discussion surrounding Michigan football, basketball and recruiting. In this episode, we discuss two newsworthy football topics: Jim Harbaugh’s first public comments in months, and the Wolverines’...
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

David Briggs: Browns, Buckeyes, Harbaugh headline draft winners and losers

May 2—Hope springs eternal at the NFL draft, where teams address all of their needs with an array of high-motor, good-character players and everyone goes home happy. Like that lady on Seinfeld once yelled down to the runners during a New York Marathon party, "You're all winners!" Or so we're...
NFLmgoblue

Mayfield, Collins, Thomas Selected in Third Round of NFL Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A pair of University of Michigan offensive performers – lineman Jalen Mayfield and receiver Nico Collins -- and defensive back Ambry Thomas were chosen during the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday (April 30). Mayfield is the second-highest drafted offensive linemen for the Wolverines...
NFLcougcenter.com

Ranking Pac-12 coaching hires, Part Three: Winning Forev...most of the time

Welcome to the third and final installment of our completely scientific and not at all arbitrary ranking of Pac-10/12 coaching hires over the last couple decades. Last week we ranked the guys who were just kind of there, neither good enough or terrible enough to be truly memorable. This list has one or two of those guys as well, but those near the top definitely left a mark on their respective programs.
College Sports247Sports

Jim Harbaugh has high praise for QB Cade McNamara

The Michigan quarterback competition might be the most anticipated decision of the college football offseason. Returning signal caller Cade McNamara, true freshman JJ McCarthy and sophomore Dan Villari are battling for “QB1.”. In an appearance on the In The Trenches Podcast, Michigan quarterback coach Matt Weiss called McNamara the leader...
NFLstayaliveinpower5.com

Coaches who must prove they’re worth the money

There has been a ton of grumbling about them being overpaid and not living up to expectations. These coaches are getting richer while their respective programs continue to slump. At the end of the day something has to give. Fans and alumni want victories instead of losing seasons. It remains...
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Josh Ross Is Key To Michigan's Defense Succeeding

As new Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald installs a defense for the first time — not to mention by himself now that co-defensive coordinator Mo Linguist is out the door — he's almost certainly going to have some bumps in the road along the way. Luckily for him, he has an experienced stud at all three levels of the defense — Aidan Hutchinson, Josh Ross and Daxton Hill.