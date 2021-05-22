McKewon: Is this Jim Harbaugh's last stand at Michigan?
LINCOLN — Five years ago, a man in khaki pants set college football on fire. It’s easy to forget the kind of grip Jim Harbaugh had on the sport in 2016. His first season at Michigan in 2015 — a 10-3 record he hasn't surpassed since — was good, but his approach to recruiting, which included a “Summer Swarm” barnstorming tour of satellite camps all over the nation that June, was like a warning: Michigan’s back, it’s in your face, and somewhat unbearable. Harbaugh’s big mug was in the middle of everything.omaha.com