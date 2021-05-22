newsbreak-logo
Starspangledbanner Filly Earns Rising Stardom

By Sean Cronin
thoroughbreddailynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimon and Ed Crisford trainee Flotus (Ire) (Starspangledbanner {Aus}) was slowly into stride for Saturday's MansionBet Bet 10 Get 20 EBF Maiden Fillies' S. at Goodwood, but she overturned that early deficit to register a hugely impressive triumph in the six-furlong test, earning 'TDN Rising Star' status and a ticket to Royal Ascot. The 7-4 favourite was keen under attempted restraint after breaking slowly and settled into a smooth rhythm once eased away from cover. Looming large out wide after halfway, she seized the initiative passing the quarter-mile marker and surged clear in style under minimal coaxing inside the final furlong to easily overpower Prism (Ire) (Fast Company {Ire}) by 4 3/4 lengths.

www.thoroughbreddailynews.com
Animalsthoroughbreddailynews.com

Invincible Spirit Filly A New Rising Star

Parislongchamp's Prix de la Michodiere for unraced fillies was the last race on the card on Thursday and it could be that the mile contest staged in gloom unearthed a future luminary as The Aga Khan's Dolia (Fr) (Invincible Spirit {Ire}) earned TDN Rising Star status. Awkwardly away from the stalls, the second foal out of the G1 Dubai Sheema Classic heroine Dolniya (Fr) (Azamour {Ire}) was keen early tracking the tepid tempo set by the Niarchos Family's La Fiamma (War Front). Green throughout, the imposing bay was able to gain the lead from that granddaughter of Six Perfections (Fr) (Celtic Swing {GB}) with ease 300 metres from the line and only required hand riding to register a cosy length success as the 13-10 favourite. There was another two-length margin back to the modest purchase Romanosa (GB) (Holy Roman Emperor {Ire}) and the time was unimpressive even allowing for the very soft ground, but the manner of the winner's performance suggested she could go places with her regal pedigree. Still holding a June 20 G1 Prix de Diane entry, the Alain de Royer-Dupre-trained homebred from the family of Daylami (Ire) and Dalakhani (Ire) is already a step ahead of her dam who was beaten first time out but who had three starts later won the G2 Prix de Malleret and Listed Prix Melisande.
Animalsthoroughbreddailynews.com

War Front Filly A New Rising Star At Dundalk

Dundalk's Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden was the stage for another Ballydoyle TDN Rising Star on Wednesday, as Yet (War Front) overcame the strongly-supported Orinoco River (War Front) as they pulled clear of the remainder. Sent off at 4-1, the sizeable daughter of a dual group-placed half to Giant's Causeway was always up with the pace under Seamie Heffernan. Pressed by the even-money favourite Orinoco River from the two-furlong pole, the bay was headed for a few strides in the closing stages but dug deep to get back in front near the line and prevail by a neck. There were a further 7 1/2 lengths back to Cailin Cliste (Ire) (Bated Breath {GB}) in third, who had finished 8 1/2 lengths behind TDN Rising Star Contarelli Chapel (Ire) (Caravaggio) in a red-hot Naas maiden last month.
Worldthoroughbreddailynews.com

Ribchester Colt Streaks to Rising Stardom at Newbury

Richard Hannon trainee Gisburn (Ire) (Ribchester {Ire}) was unable to make all when an Apr. 16 debut fourth tackling five furlongs at Newbury in his only prior start, but the flashy chestnut powered up over six furlongs at the Berkshire venue to earn TDN Rising Stardom in hugely impressive fashion. The well-backed 6-4 favourite was sharpest from the gates and seized an immediate lead. Last off the bridle after halfway, he was given a shake of the reins with 1 1/2 furlongs remaining and surged clear in the closing stages to leave Kingmax (Ire) (Kingman {GB}) trailing 6 1/2 lengths in his wake, becoming the third winner for his freshman sire (by Iffraaj {GB}).
Timonium, MDthoroughbreddailynews.com

Union Rags Filly Swiftest in Timonium Wednesday

TIMONIUM, MD – The second of three under-tack sessions ahead of the Fasig-Tipton Midlantic 2-Year-Olds-in-Training Sale got underway minutes after 8 a.m. with chilly temperatures in the mid-40s and a tailwind which remained fairly steady throughout the day's seven sessions at the Maryland State Fairgrounds Wednesday. Five of the day's six fastest times came during the session's first 20 minutes, with a filly by Union Rags equaling Tuesday's quarter-mile bullet time of :21 2/5 and four horses sharing the co-bullet furlong time of :10 flat. It wasn't until the day's fourth set that a fifth juvenile hit that mark.
WorldThe Independent

No hurry for Helvic plans after Dream Curragh success

Noel Meade is in no rush to make concrete plans for Helvic Dream following his thrilling victory in the Tattersalls Gold Cup on Sunday. Having finished behind the reopposing Broome on each of his three previous outings this season, the four-year-old turned the tables on his favoured soft ground – coming out on top by a short head at the Curragh to provide his trainer with a first Group One success on the Flat.
AnimalsThe Independent

O’Brien looking towards Royal Ascot with Love

Dual Classic-winning filly Love looks set to make her seasonal return in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot. Aidan O’Brien had been hoping to start her four-year-old campaign in the Tattersalls Gold Cup, but ultimately elected not to run the daughter of Galileo at the Curragh. The Group...
Sportstwinspires.com

Jessica Pyfer joins record-setting female jockeys with four-win day at Santa Anita

On May 16, Jessica Pyfer made history at Santa Anita Park. The apprentice jockey rode eight of nine races on a cloudy Sunday afternoon, and when the dust settled, Pyfer had visited the winner’s circle four times. According to Santa Anita publicity, Pyfer’s four-win day is believed to be a record for a female apprentice in California.
Sportstwinspires.com

Belmont Stakes international scouting report: Rebel's Romance

Rebel’s Romance earned a Kentucky Derby (G1) ticket with a dominant display in the UAE Derby (G2), but his Godolphin team circled the Belmont S. (G1) as a more suitable target. Trainer Charlie Appleby’s discretion could pay dividends at Belmont Park. There Rebel’s Romance is expected to join another once-beaten homebred, champion Essential Quality, in pursuit of a first U.S. classic for the Godolphin blue.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Hughes mulling Zetland option for Brentford Hope

Brentford Hope could make a quick reappearance in the Racing TV Zetland Gold Cup at Redcar next Monday, as long as the current wet conditions prevail. The four-year-old relished the rain-softened ground to run out a convincing three-length winner at Nottingham on Sunday. Trainer Richard Hughes is to give his...
Animalsthoroughbreddailynews.com

Trainer Liz Merryman Has High Hopes for Homebred Filly

It's a rare feat to get to the winner's circle on one of the biggest weekends in racing with a horse bred, owned and trained by the same connection, but Elizabeth Merryman did just that when her speedy filly Caravel (Mizzen Mast) gave a gutsy performance at Pimlico to take The Very One S. by a nose on Preakness weekend.
Animalsracing.com

Jack thrives ahead of fourth Derby

Remarkable three-year-old Explosive Jack will have two stablemates for company in Saturday's Group 1 Queensland Derby as he seeks a fourth Derby victory for the season. Co-trainer Ciaron Maher said on Monday that the Jakkalberry three-year-old will be joined in the $600,000 race by Let's Karaka Deel and Toscanini, having shown no signs that he is in need of a break following Derby wins in Tasmania, Sydney and Adelaide.
WWE411mania.com

STARDOM Results 5.23.21: Tag Team Main Event, More

STARDOM’s latest show took place on Sunday morning from Kofu, Yamanashi, Japan with a tag team main event and more. You can see the full results from the show below per Stardom’s Twitter account:. * Maika defeated Hina. * STARS (Starlight Kid & Hanan) defeated Unagi Sayaka & Lady C.
AnimalsThe Independent

Final decision ‘pending’ but Noon Star poised to take Oaks chance

Noon Star appears increasingly likely to take her chance in the Cazoo Oaks at Epsom on Friday week. Sir Michael Stoute’s filly is an impeccably-bred product of the late Khalid Abdullah’s Juddmonte operation, being a daughter of Galileo out of the brilliant racemare Midday, who won six Group One races but was narrowly beaten by Sariska in the Oaks in 2009.
SportsSkySports

Arecibo set for King's Stand after leading home famous four for Robert Cowell

Arecibo is set for the King's Stand Stakes after headlining the first home four for trainer Robert Cowell in the WSG Sports Handicap at Newmarket on Saturday. The six-year-old defied the steadier of 10st in tremendous style, by two and a quarter lengths in the hands of Frankie Dettori, with stablemates Ishvara, Benefit Street and Blue De Vega filling the next three places to give Cowell a remarkable clean sweep at his local track.
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Quinn fillies set for rematch in Temple Stakes

John Quinn finds it hard to split his speedy fillies Keep Busy and Liberty Beach, who will do battle in the Casumo Best Odds Guaranteed Temple Stakes at Haydock. The stablemates have the same rating of 109, and the score is one each on their two meetings in Group Ones last year.
SportsThe Independent

Royal Ascot next on the agenda for exciting Hello You

A trip to Royal Ascot for the Albany Stakes is next on the agenda for Hello You following her sparkling debut at Wolverhampton on Monday. The daughter of Invincible Spirit was making her introduction in what appeared a strong novice event at Dunstall Park, with newcomers from several high-profile yards in opposition.