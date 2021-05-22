Starspangledbanner Filly Earns Rising Stardom
Simon and Ed Crisford trainee Flotus (Ire) (Starspangledbanner {Aus}) was slowly into stride for Saturday's MansionBet Bet 10 Get 20 EBF Maiden Fillies' S. at Goodwood, but she overturned that early deficit to register a hugely impressive triumph in the six-furlong test, earning 'TDN Rising Star' status and a ticket to Royal Ascot. The 7-4 favourite was keen under attempted restraint after breaking slowly and settled into a smooth rhythm once eased away from cover. Looming large out wide after halfway, she seized the initiative passing the quarter-mile marker and surged clear in style under minimal coaxing inside the final furlong to easily overpower Prism (Ire) (Fast Company {Ire}) by 4 3/4 lengths.