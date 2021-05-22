Starspangledbanner Filly Earns Rising Stardom

Parislongchamp's Prix de la Michodiere for unraced fillies was the last race on the card on Thursday and it could be that the mile contest staged in gloom unearthed a future luminary as The Aga Khan's Dolia (Fr) (Invincible Spirit {Ire}) earned TDN Rising Star status. Awkwardly away from the stalls, the second foal out of the G1 Dubai Sheema Classic heroine Dolniya (Fr) (Azamour {Ire}) was keen early tracking the tepid tempo set by the Niarchos Family's La Fiamma (War Front). Green throughout, the imposing bay was able to gain the lead from that granddaughter of Six Perfections (Fr) (Celtic Swing {GB}) with ease 300 metres from the line and only required hand riding to register a cosy length success as the 13-10 favourite. There was another two-length margin back to the modest purchase Romanosa (GB) (Holy Roman Emperor {Ire}) and the time was unimpressive even allowing for the very soft ground, but the manner of the winner's performance suggested she could go places with her regal pedigree. Still holding a June 20 G1 Prix de Diane entry, the Alain de Royer-Dupre-trained homebred from the family of Daylami (Ire) and Dalakhani (Ire) is already a step ahead of her dam who was beaten first time out but who had three starts later won the G2 Prix de Malleret and Listed Prix Melisande.