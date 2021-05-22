newsbreak-logo
NBA

2021 NBA Playoffs - Betting Preview, Odds and Predictions

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Show! After six “play-in” games, the 16–team bracket for the 2021 NBA playoffs is set. The Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies made it through the play-in round and they are the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in the Western Conference. The Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards advanced as No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in the Eastern Conference. Starting with the quarterfinals, which tip off with four contests today, the next four playoff rounds are all best–of-seven elimination series.

