2021 NBA Playoffs - Betting Preview, Odds and Predictions

The final NBA Play-In game is between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors who are much better than their 7th and 8th seeds reflect. Watch on ESPN. LeBron James better start liking the new the new format of the play-in tournament to the NBA playoffs quick because his No. 7th seed Lakers are taking on the No. 8th seed Warriors in the biggest game of its kind yet. James missed 26 of the last 30 games of the season due to an ongoing ankle injury. Going deep into the bubble had obvious setbacks for Los Angeles who missed their other superstar Anthony Davis for extended time. This might be one of the best seventh seeds we've ever seen. There success will hinge on how well James can muscle through his injury. Every precedent would suggest that we bet the farm he will do just that.