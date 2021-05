Like the rest of the music community, Big Thief are ready to get back on the road. The indie folk quartet has announced a round of 2021 US tour dates for this fall. The trek will take place throughout September into the first of October, launching September 7th in Louisville, Kentucky. Indianapolis, Dallas, Austin, New Orleans, Atlanta, Buffalo, Richmond, Northampton, and Philadelphia are also on the docket. Big Thief also have a slot lined up on September 25th at New York’s newly relocated Governors Ball Music Festival.