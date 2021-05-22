'Something sacred': Minnesota community garden expands to community farm, gathering place
Svetlana Amende crouches down to plant some of her produce into the ground at the community garden plots at the Living Earth Center in Mankato. Amende moved to town almost 20 years ago from Russia and heard about the community gardens through word of mouth. This is her sixth summer planting vegetables. She said she was happy to meet fellow community members from all walks of life and learning from them. Photo:www.boreal.org