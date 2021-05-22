District XI AAA Track and Field Championship Recap

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss track & field will send its largest delegation to the regional meet in program history when 34 Rebel student-athletes will represent Ole Miss in 43 events at the 2021 NCAA East Region Preliminary Round Championships, this year held at the University of North Florida on May 26-29. The Rebel women led the way with 26 entries from 19 athletes, while the Rebel men tallied 17 entries among 15 athletes. Among those are a total of 15 Ole Miss student-athletes competing in their first regional meet (11 women, four men). Eight Rebels will be doubling (seven women), with four set for the elusive triple: Jalani Davis and Jasmine Mitchell on the women’s side across the shot put, discus and hammer; Brandee Presley in the women’s 4×100-meter relay, 100-meter and 200-meter dashes; and Allen Gordon across the men’s high jump, long jump and triple jump.