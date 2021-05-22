newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

District XI AAA Track and Field Championship Recap

By Nathan Reish
d11sports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe District XI AAA Track and Field Championship was held at Blue Mountain High School this past Wednesday. There were countless elite performances throughout the meet that sent qualifying athletes to the state championship. Despite the sweltering heat, athletes from across the region pushed themselves to perform with the best...

d11sports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#First Mile#Home Field#Elite#District Xi Aaa Track#Liberty#Bethlehem Catholic#The Boston University#Shippensburg University#The Aa State Championship#Coral Shivok Of Parkland#Blue Mountain High School#Southern Lehigh#Piaa Aaa#Field Championship#Races#Winner Alex Kane#Impressive Heights#Athletes#Javelin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Boston University
News Break
Education
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportssoutheastexpress.org

Track and field opening weekend recap

Harrison School District Two and District 11 track and field teams began their year May 8 to kick off the final prep season of this COVID-marred year. Harrison High School and Mitchell ventured to Garry Berry Stadium for the Palmer Terror Invitational while Sierra traveled to Pueblo for the Colorado State University-Pueblo Early-Bird competition.
SportsDaily Record

TRACK & FIELD | Previewing the league championship meets

Rittman's Pyper Gibson spent last May thinking about what could've been. Like all athletes across the area, the sophomore was sitting at home binging Netflix instead of running on the track. Gibson decided to make up for that lost season, however, as she took up cross country for the first...
SportsPicayune Item

School-Record 43 Entries to NCAA East Regional for Ole Miss Track & Field

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss track & field will send its largest delegation to the regional meet in program history when 34 Rebel student-athletes will represent Ole Miss in 43 events at the 2021 NCAA East Region Preliminary Round Championships, this year held at the University of North Florida on May 26-29. The Rebel women led the way with 26 entries from 19 athletes, while the Rebel men tallied 17 entries among 15 athletes. Among those are a total of 15 Ole Miss student-athletes competing in their first regional meet (11 women, four men). Eight Rebels will be doubling (seven women), with four set for the elusive triple: Jalani Davis and Jasmine Mitchell on the women’s side across the shot put, discus and hammer; Brandee Presley in the women’s 4×100-meter relay, 100-meter and 200-meter dashes; and Allen Gordon across the men’s high jump, long jump and triple jump.
SportsBlack Hills Pioneer

BHSU’S Sawvell earns bid to 2021 NCAA DII Championships

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State track and field will be sending Kyla Sawvell to compete in the NCAA DII Outdoor Track and Field Championships, May 27-29, in Allendale, Mich. Sawvell provisionally qualified in three events this season and earned a place to compete at outdoor nationals in both the women’s hammer throw and the women’s shot put.
Tennismainstreetpreps.com

Cheatham County Central, Harpeth athletes qualify for state tournament

The Cheatham area will be sending quite a few athletes to state tournaments this season in track and field and also a doubles group for tennis. Cheatham County Central’s Ellie Pardue qualified for the 1600 meter race in track and field while Kaitlyn York and Samantha Marek qualified for Girls Doubles in the state tournament as well.
Sportschatsports.com

Track & Field to Send 12 Individuals and Three Relays to NCAA East Prelims

NCAA Women's Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships, NCAA Men's Outdoor Track and Field Championship, NCAA Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championship, Track & Field News, Desiree Linden, National Collegiate Athletic Association, East Asia, Camille Benjamin, University of North Florida, Aller Media. MEET: NCAA Men's & Women's NCAA Outdoor...
TennisDaily Iowan

Hawkeye tennis players stumble in NCAA Championships

On Monday, Iowa women’s tennis freshman Alex Noel fell to Louisiana State senior Paris Corely in the NCAA Division I Women’s Tennis Championships’ round of 32. Noel earned a three-set victory over North Carolina State’s Alana Smith in the round of 64 Sunday before she was bounced by Corley, 6-1, 3-6, and 5-7.
Wapakoneta, OHWapakoneta Daily News

PREP TRACK AND FIELD: District meet begins for Wapakoneta

FINDLAY — The Wapakoneta boys and girls had several athletes qualify for the finals on Day 1 of the OHSAA Division I Track and Field District Championships on Wednesday at Findlay High School. QUALIFIERS. Boys. — 400 relay, Wapakoneta (James Rankins, Jace Mullen, Keaton Lenhart, Collin Lenhart), 44.76, fifth. —...
Tennischatsports.com

UF earns Gators’ first national title in men’s tennis

University of Florida, Bryan Shelton, Florida, Florida Gators football, Florida Gators, Jeremy Foley, Atlanta, College football national championships in NCAA Division I FBS, Florida Gators men's basketball. When Jeremy Foley hired Bryan Shelton in 2012 to coach the Florida men’s tennis program, neither man sought or expected an overnight fix.
Chanute, KSChanute Tribune

CHS track and field dazzles, qualifies 15 entrants for State

PAOLA — Chanute High School’s track and field team will be well-represented at the upcoming Kansas Class 4A State Track and Field Tournament. Competing in Friday’s Regional meet at Paola High School, the Blue Comets racked up a number of top finishes, resulting in 28 student-athletes heading to State – 10 individual state-qualifiers and five relay team entrants. As a team, the Chanute boys placed third, while the Blue Comet girls slotted into fifth at the nine-school event.
SportsBryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M track and field team to host NCAA West prelims

History would prove that Texas A&M multi-event athlete Tyra Gittens should enter this week’s NCAA West Preliminary Meet as the top seed in the women’s long jump. Her launch of 22 feet, 10 inches during the Southeastern Conference Championship heptathlon currently ranks fourth in NCAA history in all long jump competitions.
Florida StatePosted by
247Sports

A look at all of Florida's 42 team national titles

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- The Florida men's tennis team became the 15th Florida sport to win a national title on Saturday night when the Gators topped Baylor 4-1 to cap a remarkable season. The national title was Florida's 42nd as an athletics department, with half of those (21) national titles coming...
Public HealthSwimInfo

How USA Water Polo’s Olympic Development Program Fought COVID-19

How USA Water Polo’s Olympic Development Program Fought COVID-19 The date was March 11th, 2020. Email inboxes of many of the nation’s most promising female athletes dinged with disappointment. After passing through the first two tryouts, USA Water Polo’s Girls’ National Championships remained the next gateway of success to pass through. A mere 48 hours before flights would lift off, carrying hundreds of the best female water polo players to Northern California, doom ensued.