ANN ARBOR – Arbor Farms - every Ann Arbor townie’s favorite independent grocer - has just reopened the seating at their indoor cafe. It’s been a slow return to something resembling normal for the staff at the store, known for carrying any and all varieties of fresh produce, vegan and gluten-free options as well as packaged goods from local restaurants. Their buffet-style salad garden - a lunch favorite - reopened just a few weeks ago, but store director JD Hennigan says they’ve seen customers all year at their deli counter, where they serve up sandwiches grilled to-order alongside hearty soups, heaping portions of cold salads and even specialties like barbecued ribs, burritos and quesadillas.