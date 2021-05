WINCHESTER — Sixteen-year-old Prince Do’zia-Earley was walking to a friend’s house on Nov. 4 when his life changed forever. At around 3:20 p.m., Prince was crossing Fairfax Pike (Va. 277) at its intersection with Warrior Drive near Stephens City and was struck by an oncoming minivan. Police estimated the driver of the vehicle, who was not charged in the incident, was traveling at just 25 mph, but the impact was severe enough to toss the teen 20 feet through the air. He nearly hit the traffic lights that hang above the roadway.