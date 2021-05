An excessive heat warning goes into effect this weekend starting Sunday at noon until Tuesday at 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service-Sacramento. During the warning period, there is a high chance of heat stress or illness to people or animals; people should drink extra water; strenuous outdoor activities should be avoided between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., and people should plan to be in air-conditioned buildings, according to the National Weather Service.