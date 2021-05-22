newsbreak-logo
We Broke 500K Covid-19 Cases In 482 Days, And The Number Just Keeps Climbing

By Maya Suraya
The Rakyat Post
 4 days ago

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates. Today, 22 May 2021, Malaysia broke 500,000 Covid-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. It's been 483 days since the very first case was detected in Malaysia on 25 January 2020. There were 6,320 new confirmed cases today...

www.therakyatpost.com
Related
Public HealthInternational Business Times

COVID-19 Cases Drop 70% In Mumbai, But Numbers Are Misleading

India has reported a 70% drop in new daily infections in Mumbai. Health experts say the data is unreliable due to a lack of testing in rural areas. Some health experts believe the actual number of cases and deaths could be up to 10 times higher. India's COVID-19 cases have...
Public HealthForexTV.com

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 167 million and Indian death toll climbs above 300,000

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 167 million on Monday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll rose above 3.46 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases with 33.1 million and deaths with 589,893, although cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all falling as more Americans become vaccinated. “Average daily case counts are at their lowest point since mid-June 2020 and down more than 90% from the January 2021 highs,” said Raymond James healthcare analyst Chris Meekins. Some 49% of the U.S. population has been vaccinated and 58% of those 12 years of age and older have had at least one vaccine dose, he said. “These statistics bring hope and new beginnings for Americans to return to normal activities; leading to happy days being here again,” he wrote in a note to clients. The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told the agency’s annual assembly he wants 10% of the population of every country to be vaccinated by September.
Public Healthwcn247.com

Malaysia's worsening COVID-19 outbreak sparks alarm

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A worsening coronavirus outbreak in Malaysia has sparked alarm and is spilling over into neighboring Thailand, which recently discovered a more infectious variant in its south believed to have come from Malaysia. Malaysia has experienced a rapid climb in new cases since April that has strained its hospitals and prompted the government to impose a near lockdown until June 7. But infections have not abated, with a record 7,289 new cases reported Tuesday, pushing the country’s tally to more than 525,000 _ a five-fold increase since the start of the year. Deaths have spiked to more than 2,300. The government has resisted calls for a full lockdown because of fears it would cause an economic catastrophe.
Public HealthWNMT AM 650

Anger simmers in Malaysia as COVID-19 surge strains healthcare system

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Five medical workers in white protective gear battle to resuscitate a coronavirus patient in a quarantine centre on the edge of the Malaysian capital, but eventually fail. The struggle, caught in a minute-long video clip on social media, exemplifies for many Malaysians their government’s latest misstep...
Public Healthkdal610.com

French COVID-19 cases, patient numbers and deaths fall further

PARIS (Reuters) – The number of new COVID-19 cases, patients and deaths in France continued on a downward trend as the gradual further unwinding of France’s third nationwide lockdown showed no signs of leading to a resurgence of the epidemic. The number of people with COVID-19 in intensive care units...
CharitiesSmirs Interior News

B.C. donates $500K to Red Cross COVID-19 relief efforts in India

B.C. is giving $500,000 in aid to India as it grapples with a contagion of new COVID-19 cases and a mounting death toll. The donation will be donated to the Canadian Red Cross in support of the Red Cross Society, providing oxygen cylinders and ambulances in India. “As the COVID-19...
Public Healthnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Cambodian curfew lifted but Covid cases continue to climb

Cambodian authorities further eased restrictions over the weekend but a Covid outbreak at the country’s most overcrowded prison provided cause for concern. Cambodia’s Ministry of Health on Monday reported 556 new cases. The tally comes after an 8 pm curfew in place since April was lifted by authorities in Phnom Penh. They also lifted a ban on alcohol sales.
Troup County, GALaGrange Daily News

OUR VIEW: COVID-19 case numbers continue to drop

A year ago, it felt like we needed to update COVID-19 number several times a day, as new figures were released in the morning and evening hours. The pandemic has just become a normal part of our lives now, and although we update it in story form fairly regularly, we often find ourselves going over numbers in this editorial space. That’s because the numbers continue to be worth celebrating as we draw closer and closer to a possible end of this pandemic. To be clear, there’s a long road ahead, but so much progress has been made.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Climbing guide estimates there are more than 100 COVID-19 cases on Mount Everest

A Mount Everest climbing guide estimated that there have been more than 100 coronavirus cases on the summit this year. “I think with all the confirmed cases we know now — confirmed from (rescue) pilots, from insurance, from doctors, from expedition leaders — I have the positive tests so we can prove this,” Lukas Furtenbach, managing director of Furtenbach Adventures, told The Associated Press.
Mercer County, WVPosted by
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Variant cases climbing: U.K. COVID-19 infections rising in Mercer; local death reported

BLUEFIELD — Health officials are continuing to see a steady uptick in United Kingdom COVID-19 variant cases in Mercer County. As of Friday, there were 34 confirmed U.K. variant cases in Mercer County, which is up from 29 U.K. variant cases on Thursday. The U.K. variant is more contagious than the regular strain of COVID-19, but the COVID-19 vaccine is still largely effective against it.
Entertainmenttechnave.com

Astro praises court's declaration that sale of illegal TV Boxes is punishable by law

To fight privacy, the Intellectual Property High Court in Kuala Lumpur declared that the sale, offer for sale, distribution and/or supply of TV Boxes or illicit streaming devices (“ISDs”) that can provide unauthorised access to copyrighted works, is considered as copyright infringement under the Copyright Act 1987. With that said, suppliers and sellers that provide TV boxes with illegal access to content protected by their copyright work owners are punishable by law.
Lifestyletheedgemarkets.com

Travellers' mandatory quarantine period extended, says Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR (May 24): The mandatory quarantine period for Malaysian and non-citizen travellers from countries except Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Pakistan, has been extended from 10 to 14 days, effective immediately. Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the 14-day quarantine period would be extended for...
Public Healththefederal.com

Lockdown extended in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan

Lockdown was extended on Sunday in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Puducherry, with many states already imposing COVID-induced restrictions till May-end to rein in the spread of infection and the mounting deaths which crossed the three lakh mark. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the ongoing lockdown in the national...
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Even unregistered PwDs will be vaccinated, says Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR (May 25): The government has given an assurance that persons with disabilities (PwDs) who are not registered with the Social Welfare Department (JKM) would not be left out of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme. Coordinating Minister for the programme Khairy Jamaluddin said now is not the time to...
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Covid-19: We need to prepare for the worst, says Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR (MAY 25): Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah urged the public to prepare for the worst in facing the current Covid-19 wave following an exponential trend indicated by the Covid-19 graph in this country. “The rise in cases started from April 1 and could trigger a...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Bursa Malaysia ends morning session 11.24 points higher

KUALA LUMPUR (May 24): Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session in positive territory as investors revisited the local equity market after full lockdown fears ease. At 12.30pm, benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) climbed 11.24 points, or 0.72% to 1,573.41 from 1,562.17 at last Friday's close. The index opened...
Trafficncadvertiser.com

Malaysian official says train crash caused by human error

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A collision between two light rail trains in Kuala Lumpur that injured more than 200 people was caused by a train driver's negligence, according to a preliminary investigation, Malaysia's transport minister said Tuesday. A fully automated metro train carrying 213 passengers collided Monday night with...
Trafficajot.com

Two light rail trains collide underground in Kuala Lumpur

Two light rail transit trains collided at an underground section near the KLCC station in Kuala Lumpur Monday evening, with Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin ordering a full investigation on the mishap. There have been injuries among the passengers but no deaths have been reported, Malay Mail reported, citing Federal...
Traffickion546.com

More than 200 injured after two trains collide in Malaysian capital

More than 200 people were injured in Malaysia on Monday when two trains collided in the capital Kuala Lumpur, the state-run Bernama news agency reported. The accident occurred at 8:45 p.m. local time when one of the trains, which was going on a test run and had only one driver, collided with a train carrying passengers.