Bristol Six Sisters street art project completed

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA row of shops in Bristol has been transformed into a kaleidoscopic showcase by a group of female street artists. The Six Sisters project, inspired by San Francisco's famous painted ladies, took five years to complete. Six local artists were each given space above a storefront in the Bedminster area...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Festival#American Art#Bristol Six Sisters#Ejits#Upfest 2016#Bbc West On Facebook#Female Street Artists#North Street#Intricate Murals#Works#Centre#Japanese Character Design#San Francisco
