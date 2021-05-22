Bristol Six Sisters street art project completed

The FLY (First Love Yourself) project was in the planning stage last year before the pandemic by the Above The Influence group at Jonesville High School. The butterfly was designed as an interactive work of art for students and staff to take photos in front of the butterfly surrounded by words of kindness, empowerment and positive energy. This year, senior artists and designers Corryn Berlin and Brianna Hansen took it upon themselves to bring the project back to life. It now hangs in the Jonesville High School hallway where many students and faculty take the opportunity to "picture" themselves with positivity.