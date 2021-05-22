Bristol Six Sisters street art project completed

BRISTOL – Bristol’s Museum Collaborative has teamed up with the Arts and Culture Commission to bring Bristol a citywide game of “Art & Seek” starting May 28. Lindsay Vigue, Chair of the City’s Arts and Culture Commission, which sponsored the "Art & Seek" project, said that one hundred colorful, one of a kind glass, glass objects created by glass artist Peter Greenwood will be hidden in public spaces throughout the city starting on Memorial Day Weekend. The hunt and search game will continue throughout the summer and beyond if any art pieces remain undiscovered. Anyone wishing to participate is welcome to “Art & Seek." A Facebook page, @Art&seekbristolct, will give hints and clues to where the glass pieces can be discovered.