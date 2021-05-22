California to move ‘beyond the blueprint’ for June 15 re-opening

San Luis Obispo is one of 35 counties currently in the Orange (moderate) Tier. Click here to find the status of activities in specific counties.

–On Friday, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 and updates on the state’s pandemic response, including an update on the “Beyond the Blueprint” framework for the state’s June 15 reopening. Beginning on June 15, all industry and business sectors listed in the current blueprint activities and business tiers chart may return to usual operations with no capacity limits or physical distancing requirements, with limited exceptions for mega events.

“Californians should be proud of the work we’ve done together to get through the worst of this pandemic,” said State Public Health Officer and Director of the California Department of Public Health Dr. Tomás Aragón. “Relaxing many of our public health measures is possible because we’ve chosen to get vaccinated against COVID-19, worn masks, and kept our distance. We urge Californians who are eligible to get vaccinated and continue taking common-sense prevention steps so we can keep our forward progress in defeating this virus.”

Employers will be subject to the Cal/OSHA COVID-19 Prevention Emergency Temporary Standards (ETS), if applicable to them, and CDPH will continue to provide updated guidance for youth, healthcare, and high-risk congregate settings.

Statewide COVID-19 data as of Friday

California has 3,670,469 confirmed cases to date. Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.

There were 1,627 newly recorded confirmed cases Thursday.

The 7-day positivity rate is 1.0-percent.

There have been 63,941,224 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 228,956 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.

There have been 61,672 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

As of May 21, providers have reported administering a total of 35,755,129 vaccine doses statewide. The CDC reports that 44,822,040 doses have been delivered to entities within the state. Numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed. For more vaccination data, visit the COVID-19 Vaccine Data Dashboard.

Blueprint for a Safer Economy status

All counties are currently under the rules and framework of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy and color-coded tiers that indicate which activities and businesses are open based on local case rates and test positivity. As always, local public health departments may implement policies that are more restrictive than the state.

Blueprint Summary (as of May 17)

0 counties in the Purple (widespread) Tier

10 counties in the Red (substantial) Tier

35 counties in Orange (moderate) Tier

13 counties in Yellow (minimal) Tier

Blueprint tiers are updated weekly on Tuesdays. Click here to find the status of activities in specific counties.