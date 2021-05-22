newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California to move ‘beyond the blueprint’ for June 15 re-opening

By News Staff
Posted by 
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FM8rn_0a7xj9M700
San Luis Obispo is one of 35 counties currently in the Orange (moderate) Tier. Click here to find the status of activities in specific counties.

–On Friday, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 and updates on the state’s pandemic response, including an update on the “Beyond the Blueprint” framework for the state’s June 15 reopening. Beginning on June 15, all industry and business sectors listed in the current blueprint activities and business tiers chart may return to usual operations with no capacity limits or physical distancing requirements, with limited exceptions for mega events.

“Californians should be proud of the work we’ve done together to get through the worst of this pandemic,” said State Public Health Officer and Director of the California Department of Public Health Dr. Tomás Aragón. “Relaxing many of our public health measures is possible because we’ve chosen to get vaccinated against COVID-19, worn masks, and kept our distance. We urge Californians who are eligible to get vaccinated and continue taking common-sense prevention steps so we can keep our forward progress in defeating this virus.”

Employers will be subject to the Cal/OSHA COVID-19 Prevention Emergency Temporary Standards (ETS), if applicable to them, and CDPH will continue to provide updated guidance for youth, healthcare, and high-risk congregate settings.

Statewide COVID-19 data as of Friday

  • California has 3,670,469 confirmed cases to date. Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.
  • There were 1,627 newly recorded confirmed cases Thursday.
  • The 7-day positivity rate is 1.0-percent.
  • There have been 63,941,224 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 228,956 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.
  • There have been 61,672 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
  • As of May 21, providers have reported administering a total of 35,755,129 vaccine doses statewide. The CDC reports that 44,822,040 doses have been delivered to entities within the state. Numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed. For more vaccination data, visit the COVID-19 Vaccine Data Dashboard.

Blueprint for a Safer Economy status

All counties are currently under the rules and framework of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy and color-coded tiers that indicate which activities and businesses are open based on local case rates and test positivity. As always, local public health departments may implement policies that are more restrictive than the state.

Blueprint Summary (as of May 17)

  • 0 counties in the Purple (widespread) Tier
  • 10 counties in the Red (substantial) Tier
  • 35 counties in Orange (moderate) Tier
  • 13 counties in Yellow (minimal) Tier

Blueprint tiers are updated weekly on Tuesdays. Click here to find the status of activities in specific counties.

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
754K+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Public Policies#State Of Emergency#Forward Guidance#Cdph#Californians#Cdc#Vaccine Data Dashboard#Blueprint Summary#Friday California#Statewide Covid 19 Data#Updated Guidance#Progress#Specific Counties#Ets#Prevention#Healthcare#Entities#Employers#Reporting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Department of Health
Related
California StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This Is the Worst Hot Spot in California

The U.S. has reported more than 32.0 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 4, 2021. More than 570,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. The virus has spread throughout the country in a way that has been difficult to predict, surging in one region, then showing signs […]
California StateWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Is California ending its mask mandate June 15?

Are the mask rules that Californians have been required to follow for nearly a year about to be scrapped?. In the span of 24 hours, Gov. Gavin Newsom caused confusion over the issue, appearing to tell a TV reporter in Los Angeles that indoor mask rules would be dropped after June 15, the date he plans to end California’s colored COVID-19 tiers system which has limited how businesses and other activities can be run during the pandemic. But then in Monterey County Wednesday afternoon, Newsom said he wanted to “clarify” the issue, and seemed to walk his remarks back.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

COVID-19 vaccine now available for SLO County residents age 12-15

–San Luis Obispo County residents age 12 and older can now get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department. This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended making Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine available to those ages 12 to 15, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) expansion of the vaccine’s existing emergency use authorization to include this age group. The vaccine was previously available to those age 16 and older.
California StateTheme Park Insider

California to Maintain Mask Rules Until June 15

Plan to keep your mask on outdoors while visiting Disneyland and other California theme parks for the next month. The State of California announced today that it would maintain its current mask guidance until June 15, despite recent changes to the CDC's national guidance. That changed prompted Florida's Walt Disney...
ScienceRiverside Press Enterprise

Newsom should follow the science, align state mask policy with CDC guidance

While Democratic governors across the country have opted to align their mask mandates with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. Gavin Newsom has chosen to keep the statewide mandate in place for another month. Newsom should follow the science and drop the statewide mask mandate.
Washington StatePosted by
97 Rock

Inslee Announces State Re-Open Date June 30, But…

In a surprise announcement during his Thursday May 13 press conference, Gov. Jay Inslee said Washington state's "re-open" date will be June 30th. It was unknown if Benton and Franklin County, among others, would remain in Phase 3 despite supposed rising case counts. Part of a followup statement released by...
California StateWSLS

California to drop social distancing requirements in June

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California no longer will require social distancing and will allow full capacity for businesses when the state reopens on June 15, the state's top health official said Friday. “We’re at a place with this pandemic where those requirements of the past are no longer needed for the...
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CALMatters

Newsom’s mask conundrum

Good morning, California. It’s Friday, May 14. Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a mask dilemma. If he updates the state’s mask guidance to align with that of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — which on Thursday announced that fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks or physically distance in most places — he risks contradicting his own stance, which has already changed twice in the past two days. Newsom said Wednesday that California would keep mask “guidelines and mandates” in place for “indoor activities” even after the state fully reopens on June 15. But the day before, he said the mask mandate would be lifted entirely by June 15, except for in “massively large (indoor) settings where people from around the world … are convening.”
Michigan StatePosted by
WOKV

The Latest: Michigan poised to ease rules on in-office work

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan has passed a 55% coronavirus vaccination rate, a benchmark that will lead to the easing of in-office work restrictions in two weeks. Employers currently must prohibit onsite work if an employee’s job can feasibly be done remotely. With Monday’s announcement, state officials say they anticipate lifting the rule May 24.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Mask guidance remains in effect in San Luis Obispo County

State, workplace and business rules continue to call for masking, especially indoors. –Following recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance related to masking for fully vaccinated people, the County of San Luis Obispo reminds residents and visitors that the State of California’s updated Guidance for the Use of Face Coverings remains in effect in California, including San Luis Obispo County. This guidance mandates face masks in indoor settings, with few exceptions.
Public HealthOccupational Health Safety

Cal/OSHA Releases FAQ Answering COVID-19 Questions for the Workplace

Vaccinated employees in California can come to work even if they’re exposed to someone with the disease. Cal/OSHA issued a highly anticipated FAQ allowing employers to clearly know whether or not they can exclude fully vaccinated people from the workplace if they were exposed to someone with COVID-19. Prior to...
California StatePosted by
Los Angeles Times

Newsom extends drought emergency to 41 California counties

In a stark indication of California’s growing water crisis, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday declared a drought emergency to 41 counties, including areas of the Central Valley that had urged action on behalf of agricultural growers. Newsom’s proclamation dramatically expands the drought emergency he declared in Sonoma and Mendocino counties...
Healthabc10.com

Nearly two thirds of Californians OK with some businesses checking vaccination status

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A recent poll from the University of California, Berkley, Institute of Governmental Studies (Berkley IGS) shows roughly two out of three Californians, 63%, approve of allowing businesses such as concert venues, sports stadiums, cruise ships and casinos, to verify that its patrons are vaccinated or have tested negative for COVID-19 before they can enter.