Mexico Wants to Import Non-GMO Corn and US Farmers Say They Can Deliver It

By Common Dreams
Common Dreams
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile U.S. agribusiness groups are trying to pressure Mexico into abandoning their announced bans on glyphosate herbicide and imports of genetically modified corn by 2024, U.S. suppliers of non-GMO seed and grain see an opportunity to supply Mexico with non-GMO corn. "Could we supply Mexico? Absolutely," says Bill Niebur, president...

www.commondreams.org
