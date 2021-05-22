newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

8 Ultimate Essentials for an Epic River Float

By Lyndsi Ouellette
Posted by 
97.9 KICK FM
97.9 KICK FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Make no mistake: floating the river always sounds like a good ol’ fashioned time akin to the waterpark lazy river rides of your youth and it definitely can be. However, I’m here to tell you (from experience) that the river can be ruthless so you want to make sure you’re fully prepared for its “tip you over and spit out all of your belongings” wrath, just in case. Aside from obvious basic essentials like a UPF sun hat and sunscreen, you’ll want to work some other gear into your game plan to make sure you can kick back and relax all the way downstream.

979kickfm.com
97.9 KICK FM

97.9 KICK FM

Quincy, IL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
328K+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 KICK FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://979kickfm.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic#Sunscreen#Lazy River#Waterpark#Ultimate#Obvious Basic Essentials#Time#Upf#Game Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Lifestylecsusignal.com

Escape The Heat This Summer: Tips on River Floating

With triple digit temperatures frequent in the summer months here in the Central Valley, residents of the Valley look to cool off and relax during the summer scorch. One great way to kick-back and enjoy your summer vacation is river floating. Knights Ferry and Orange Blossom are popular launch spots...
Maine StateOnlyInYourState

Take One Of The Longest Float Trips In Maine This Summer On The Kennebec River

One of our favorite ways to enjoy warmer weather in Maine is by heading straight for the water. But that doesn’t have to mean hitting the beach. There’s something special about the state’s waterways and the best are the rivers. They can sometimes offer even more adventure than the ocean and you won’t have to deal with the same parking issues. Whether you prefer fishing, swimming, kayaking, or canoeing there’s a fun way to get out and enjoy nature. And if you’re looking for new ways to get outside on the water consider this tubing trip.
Tahlequah, OKTahlequah Daily Press

River guests can float commercially, or on their own

Last year, the Illinois River saw record numbers of tubers and kayakers, and this year, the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and float outfitters are optimistic that the trend will continue. With many still leery long-distance travel, the Illinois River is being targeted as the perfect location for escaping the...
Tahoe City, CAPosted by
Only In Northern California

Spend A Relaxing Day Floating Down The Truckee River In Northern California For A Family-Friendly Adventure

What’s your favorite way to cool off when the temperatures start to soar? Beach days are great and nothing beats a dip in a lake, river, or swimming pool, but we’re here to show you a way that you can keep cool while also making unforgettable memories. The Truckee River is a river in Northern […] The post Spend A Relaxing Day Floating Down The Truckee River In Northern California For A Family-Friendly Adventure appeared first on Only In Your State.
Lifestylehypebeast.com

The New York East River Is Getting a Floating Swimming Pool

The New York East River open-air floating swimming pool project by non-profit organizer +Pool has been approved after ten years. Designed by Los Angeles studio PlayLab, the saltwater +Pool shaped like a plus sign comes with a lap pool and area for children and will be able to clean the river water without chemicals. The floating swimming pool could filter more than 600,000 gallons of water per day using software developed by the United States’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to model a membrane filtration system.
Beauty & Fashionnativesunnews.today

Grab your paddle and float on down the river, Mackenzie River that is

Feel like dining in the mountains? How about a charming little cabin by the river. Or nestled in the woods with a creek nearby. If you answer yes to at least one of these, then head on over to Mackenzie River, they have it all. Beautiful wilderness murals, woods décor and creek bed running through the restaurant, and let’s not forget great food.
Quincy, ILPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Jackson-Lincoln Pool Dives Into Summer Next Week

The long-awaited question has been asked, will the Jackson-Lincoln Pool open? The answer, yes and they are teaming up once again with the Quincy Family YMCA. The office first day of the Jackson-Lincoln pool opening is June 5, and once again the Quincy Family YMCA is stepping up to join forces with the pool to give families and kids more resources for summer fun. In a press release sent out by the Quincy Family YMCA,
Gamblingbestuscasinos.org

Discover the Ultimate Casino Experience at River Spirit Casino Resort

River Spirit Casino Resort is one of the nine Creek Nation Casinos, and it’s by far the largest. In a related post, we covered the eight smaller Creek Nation Casinos. But if you’re in the area and you want the widest array of gaming options along with dining, nightlife, and an extended stay, River Spirit is the place to be.
Travelshorelinemedia.net

New NYC waterfront park floats over Hudson River

A new park that appears to float on pilings above the Hudson River opened to the public just off the Manhattan shoreline Friday, The new park, called Little Island cost $260 million to build. (May 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license...
Travelsmilepolitely.com

Spend an afternoon floating down the Middle Fork River

Summer is just about here and that means summer activities like tubing down the Middle Fork River. Kickapoo Adventures is open this weekend and offers tubing, kayaking, canoeing, paddle boarding, and biking. You can book your adventure online; prices vary. Just remember to pack your SPF. Top image from Kickapoo...
New York City, NYgodsavethepoints.com

New York’s Latest “Must See” Park Is Floating On The River

No, it’s not nearly as big as Central Park, but Little Island, New York City’s latest park, is a must see. Opened along New York’s west side, and literally floating on the Hudson River, the park brings a series of new cultural opportunities to the city, and also just a fantastic place to take the city in, in all its glory.
Animalsglobalflyfisher.com

Floating Nymph

With the mayfly season just around the corner, it is like christmas for dry-fly fishers at the moment. Watching theese majestic insects floating down the stream and dissapear in the mouth of a rising trout or grayling is the dream-sight of a dryflyenthusiast. In this video we once again have John Petermann behind the vice tying up a universal pattern - The Floating Nymph, which can be tied in various colors for matching the different species of hatching nymphs - a “must-have” patttern in the box.
Home & Gardenmomtastic.com

The Best Floating Nightstands

When designing your bedroom, it's important to keep style, comfort, and convenience in mind. That means a cozy bed, fluffy blankets, and of course, a couple of high-quality bedside tables. There are a ton of styles available, but we especially love floating nightstands. These sleek, modern pieces are usually installed on the walls next to the bed, and they're convenient for keeping your essentials nearby. We know it can be tough to narrow your choices down, which is why we're here to help. Just check out this list of the best floating nightstands.
Travelporthole.com

Check out this Epic 46-Day Cruise from Uniworld Boutique River Cruises

How would you like to spend 46 days cruising the world? Uniworld Boutique River Cruises is giving cruisers the chance to do just that with their new Rivers of the World itinerary setting sail on May 20, 2023. The cruise visits 9 countries on board five of Uniworld’s luxury river cruise vessels. The cruise begins on the Nile in Egypt and concludes in Portugal’s Douro River Valley.
Shoppingathriftymom.com

Giant Inflatable Pickle Float

Great deal on this Giant Inflatable Pickle Float for the pool this summer!. Order HERE —-> 36 Inch Giant Inflatable Pickle 1 Piece. You can take advantage of FREE Shipping with Prime and get it in two days… remember you can try prime for FREE for 30 days. Try Prime for FREE!