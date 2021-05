This story was produced in partnership with 3M. The backyard is a place to send the kids off to play so that you can get some peace and quiet, of course, but it’s so much more than that. For certain parents, the backyard is an outdoor oasis, the ultimate kitchen, a game room like no others, and a museum of greenery put on display for all. We’re talking about the dads who obsess over the health of their grass, bring their home improvement projects outside for the extra elbow room, take on increasingly ambitious al fresco cooking projects, and debate the virtues of different kinds of mulch with their dad friends.