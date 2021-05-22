newsbreak-logo
Mango Scallops for a Summer Dinner Party

By Verily Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSource: Taste of Home | Total Time: 30 minutes | Serves: 4. Notes: Everything about this recipe is delicious—and fast. Scallops cook very quickly (be careful not to overcook them), and with Trader Joe's 10-minute basmati rice or pre-cooked rice, this recipe is finished in about half an hour. The red pepper flakes do make this dish pretty spicy, so you may want to add only a pinch or let those you're serving sprinkle them on their individual portions.

