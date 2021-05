All of a sudden, the Houseparty App is everywhere. The video-chatting app, which makes it easy for as many as eight people to share a virtual hang, has been around since 2016, but for obvious reasons, its popularity surged during the Covid-19 lockdown. Today, Houseparty is one of the iOS Store’s most downloaded free apps in the United States. (Houseparty has already hit #1 in the United Kingdom, Italy and Spain.) If you don’t have it already, chances are good that someone you know will invite you to join it soon.