BGSU trustees extend contract with faculty

By Roger LaPointe, Sentinel-Tribune Staff Writer
sent-trib.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pandemic-inspired early collective bargaining agreement with the Bowling Green State University Faculty Association was approved by the trustees at Friday’s meeting. “In discussions with the faculty association, we both felt it would be appropriate for us to extend this contract for two more years,” BGSU President Rodney Rogers said. “It gives us a better chance of knowing where everybody is, what the state of the economy is and of what the state of higher education is.

