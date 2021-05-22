BGSU trustees extend contract with faculty

UC President’s Contract Extended to June 2025. “I know I speak for the entire Board when I say that we are pleased to offer President Marty Roth a contract renewal to continue to lead and manage the University of Charleston,” said Pat Graney, President of the UC Board of Trustees. “Our Presidential Search Team worked hard to find the right candidate three years ago when Ed Welch retired. We recognized Marty as a leader who would build upon our past success, lead us in new and creative directions and move UC successfully into the next chapter. His leadership during this pandemic has been outstanding, and we couldn’t be happier that we will have Marty and Lynn in Charleston for the foreseeable future.”