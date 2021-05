FILE - This March 19, 2008, file photo (AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File) Authorities are investigating a fight in the drive-thru of a Portillo’s in Oswego. Video of yesterday’s incident has been widely shared on Facebook. Police say a fight broke out between an employee and a customer. The 18-year-old male employee was taken to the hospital, while the customer went to the Oswego Police Department for an interview. Investigators have requested video surveillance from the restaurant. Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have information is asked to contact the police department.