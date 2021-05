A man freed from prison last month by Gov. J.B. Pritzker — but not exonerated of the double murder that put him behind bars — has been granted a new trial. On April 2, Gerald Reed, 57 — who says the Chicago police tortured him to get him to confess to killing two people on the South Side in 1990 — walked out of Stateville Correctional Center near Joliet after the governor commuted his life sentence based on a petition saying he faced serious health risks from the spread of the coronavirus in prison.