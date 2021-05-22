Kendall County Sheriff's Office Investigating 'Swatting' Incident in Boulder Hill
Kendall County deputies on Tuesday responded to what police think was a "swatting" call in the 0-99 block of Pomeroy Road in Boulder Hill. The call was for an alleged life-threatening incident. The sheriff's office says the person reporting the fake emergency apparently altered their phone number to appear to be someone else. Police think the call was malicious in nature and was not based in fact. The investigation is ongoing.www.wspynews.com