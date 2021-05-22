newsbreak-logo
Kendall County, IL

Kendall County Sheriff's Office Investigating 'Swatting' Incident in Boulder Hill

By WSPYNEWS
WSPY NEWS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKendall County deputies on Tuesday responded to what police think was a "swatting" call in the 0-99 block of Pomeroy Road in Boulder Hill. The call was for an alleged life-threatening incident. The sheriff's office says the person reporting the fake emergency apparently altered their phone number to appear to be someone else. Police think the call was malicious in nature and was not based in fact. The investigation is ongoing.

www.wspynews.com
Kendall County, ILWSPY NEWS

Area Police Reports for Monday, May 17, 2021

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. Kendall County Sheriff's Office. Kendall County deputies on Sunday arrested 22-year-old German Sarabia, of Chicago, from the...
Aurora, ILWSPY NEWS

Aurora Man Arrested For Alleged Gunshots in Boulder Hill

Kendall County deputies arrested 32-year-old Omar Ambriz, of Aurora, early Sunday morning form the 100 block of Hillstone Road in Boulder Hill. Police had been called to the area for a report of gunshots. Ambriz is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and criminal damage to state supported property. Ambriz was taken to the Kendall County Jail.
Kendall County, ILWSPY NEWS

Joliet Police Officer Accused of Leaking Video Of Police Brutality Will be Tried in Kendall County

The Joliet Police officer accused of leaking a video last June that shows police abuse of a man in custody will stand trial in Kendall County. Attorney Jeff Tomzcak, who represents 51-year-old Javier "Butch" Esqueda of Plainfield, wanted the case dismissed or at least moved to Will County. That motion was denied by Kendall County Judge Robert Pilmer. Tomzcak argued in court Thursday that cell phone pings used to track Esqueda's police cruiser, where he's alleged to have accessed the video, don't show the exact location in either Will or Kendall County.
Plano, ILWSPY NEWS

Plano Man Flown to Hospital for Serious Injuries Following Crash

The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says a Plano man was flown to a Downers Grove hospital for serious injuries following a crash early Thursday morning. Police say driver is 24-year-old Cooper Kensel, of Plano. The single vehicle crash happened at around 2 AM in the 1500 block of Little Road. Police haven't said what caused the crash.
Plano, ILWSPY NEWS

Arrest Made After Plano Police Find Stolen Gun During Traffic Stop

Plano police arrested 20-year-old Dejuan L. Easley-Williams, of Yorkville, last week during a traffic stop in the area of Blake Street and Mitchell Drive. Police say they recovered a gun from Easley-Williams that was reported stolen in Aurora. Easley-Williams is charged with possession of a firearm with a defaced serial...
Kendall County, ILWSPY NEWS

Area Police Reports for Friday, April 30, 2021

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. Kendall County Sheriff's Office:. Kendall County deputies arrested 29-year-old Isaiah Williams from the 2200 block of Light...
Kendall County, ILilbusinessdaily.com

How many inmates sentenced in Kendall County will be released during week ending May 8?

There was one inmate sentenced to jail in Kendall County that will be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending May 8. According to The Institute for Illinois’ Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated person. In a study by Prison Policy Initiative, Illinois’ incarceration rate was at 564 per 100,000, higher than every industrialized country, except the United States. When compared with its surrounding states, Illinois was the lowest. Kentucky and Missouri have rates over 850 per 100,000.