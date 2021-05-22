newsbreak-logo
Miami, TX

Ana, first named Atlantic storm of 2021, forms near Bermuda

By Associated Press
KTRE
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (AP) — The first named Atlantic storm of the season is posing no threat to land and is expected to dissipate in a few days. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Subtropical Storm Ana is drifting northeast over the Atlantic Ocean after bringing rain to Bermuda. Ana was...

