Meet the potential new boss, same as the potential old boss. One of the worst-kept secrets in British Columbia politics came to an end last week, after former Finance minister and deputy premier Kevin Falcon announced he was throwing his hat into the ring to run in the B.C. Liberal leadership race. It’s Falcon’s second attempt at leading the now-struggling provincial party after coming in a close second behind Christy Clark in the 2011 leadership race. He quit politics to work in the private sector shortly afterward.