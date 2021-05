The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in much of the federal public service shifting to remote work. Ottawa invested in telecommunications and found new ways for employees to work effectively from far-flung locations. The transition was sufficiently successful that the federal government is considering continuing some remote work, possibly reducing its office rental spaces. This raises the question — if work doesn’t need to be done in Ottawa-area offices, does it need to be done in Ottawa at all? The centralization of federal jobs Canada has more than 300,000 federal employees, with over 230,000 in core public administration (CPA) and just under 70,000 employed in separate...