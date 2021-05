LA Kings’ Trevor Moore brought his A-game on Sunday as his two goals lead Team USA to a convincing 5-1 victory over Team Canada at the 2021 Worlds. Both off to inauspicious, not to mention uncharacteristic, starts to the 2021 World Championship, both Team Canada and Team USA lost their opening games of the tournament. For Canada, it was a shocking 2-0 defeat at the hands of the host country, Latvia, while the Americans were more competitive in their opener: a 2-1 loss to Finland. On Sunday, though, seven LA Kings faced off against each as Canada and the US went head to head.