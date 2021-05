In a recent column, Sue Lempert wrote about the math curriculum being proposed for our schools. I would like to commend Sue for tackling the issue. As she admitted, her expressed view was not going to sit very well with some of her friends and associates. Good for you Sue for sticking to what you believe to be right. And by the way, I agree with you. Math should not be reduced to the lowest common denominator. We should continue to offer higher level math to those who aspire to it and who are capable of tackling it.