The three state champions from Klemme High School will be inducted into the Belmond-Klemme Hall of Fame Tuesday, May 18. All three of the KHS inductees were champion prep runners: Arthur Hoffman, Class of 1962; Murray Katter, Class of 1973, and Brad Groesbeck, Class of 1975. What is even more interesting about these athletic feats is that KHS never had a track. Athletes ran on streets or country roads, or in a field near the school. After the football field was installed, a track was chalked around the field every spring.