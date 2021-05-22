newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

2021 NBA Playoffs odds: Underdogs with huge upset potential

By Matt Fitzgerald
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dKv3v_0a7xeW4s00

The 2021 NBA playoffs are about to tip off on Saturday, and there are several series underdogs in the first round whose odds are worth taking a flier on.

To be clear, just because a team has a lower seeding doesn’t mean they’re underdogs. For instance, the reigning champion Los Angeles Lakers are the seventh seed in the West and face the Phoenix Suns . However, the Lakers are going to be slight favorites.

Using DraftKings’ series odds , let’s take a look at three teams who are being counted out by oddsmakers as the NBA playoffs draw nearer, but are excellent value bets to take a flier on.

Related: NBA playoff predictions – Bracket picks & Finals champion

Dallas Mavericks (+300) vs. Los Angeles Clippers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B26Ee_0a7xeW4s00
May 6, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during an interview after the game against the Brooklyn Nets at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

A rematch of last year’s first-round series, the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic are a year wiser with their core intact and a new veteran leader in J.J. Redick to help them. Dallas was plagued by injuries a season ago, as Kristaps Porzingis missed time in the prior postseason matchup and Doncic dealt with a brutal ankle sprain.

In spite of all this, the Mavs still pushed the Los Angeles Clippers to six games. It was more alarming in retrospect than it seemed at the time, because the Clippers infamously blew a 3-1 lead to Denver in the conference semifinals.

That whole “Clippers curse” thing is real. They have a new coach in Tyronn Lue, but the same inconsistency has followed LA throughout the 2020-21 campaign. Just because the NBA playoffs are here doesn’t mean the Clips can flip the switch. They tried that in 2020 and failed spectacularly.

Provided Porzingis can stay on the court and Doncic continues his ascent, they’re going to be a tough out for the fourth-seeded Clippers. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will never hear the end of it until they win a championship if they’re KO’d early once again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Tmp1_0a7xeW4s00 Also Read:
4 keys for the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers NBA Playoff series

Miami Heat (+250) over Milwaukee Bucks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fQBBm_0a7xeW4s00
May 15, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) gets tangle up with Miami Heat forward Trevor Ariza (8) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

It seems like there hasn’t been so little pressure on a reigning NBA Finals participant entering the playoffs as there is on the Miami Heat .

After their surprise run in the Orlando bubble in which Miami was constantly counted out, there’s no reason to believe this team will go quietly in the first round.

Yes, drawing Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks isn’t ideal, yet all the scrutiny will be fixed on the Deer. The Greek Freak and Khris Middleton have never made the NBA Finals, and despite the addition of Jrue Holiday for this season and Giannis’ supermax contract extension, the Bucks managed only the No. 3 seed.

A slow start out of the gates for the Heat is why they’re only the sixth seed. It was understandable after the run they had and the short turnaround. However, they’re back on track, and are as dangerous as any team in the conference. Don’t be surprised if Miami knocks out Milwaukee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tAfaK_0a7xeW4s00
Also Read:
4 keys for Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks NBA Playoff series

Denver Nuggets (+105) over Portland Trail Blazers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ExeEY_0a7xeW4s00
Feb 23, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots the ball in the first quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Considering that the Denver Nuggets went 13-5 after Jamal Murray went down with a torn ACL and locked up the West’s No. 3 seed, it’s strange that they’re underdogs to the Portland Trail Blazers .

Nikola Jokic is likely going to win NBA MVP honors and did more than keep the Nuggets afloat once Murray went down. Michael Porter Jr. is also developing into a legitimate star, and Denver is far superior on the offensive glass and as an overall defensive team to Portland.

While it’s always going to be a little unsettling to bet against Damian Lillard alongside his longtime backcourt mate CJ McCollum, the Blazers don’t have much to offer outside of their dynamic duo. Jusuf Nurkic is inconsistent, and like anyone else in the league, struggles to check Jokic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0djETj_0a7xeW4s00 Also Read:
4 keys for Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers NBA Playoff series

Norman Powell hasn’t quite been the caliber of No. 3 option Portland hoped it was getting from Toronto at the NBA trade deadline. Meanwhile, Aaron Gordon has proven to be the versatile difference-maker on defense Denver needed when it acquired him from the Orlando Magic.

Add all those factors in with the fact that the Nuggets have home-court advantage, and it still doesn’t add up that they’re slight underdogs. Bettors can feel comfortable hammering Denver to win the series.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NBA news & rumors

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

12K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Jamal Murray
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Tyronn Lue
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#Nba Playoffs#Nba Championship#Nba All Star Game#Go Game#End Game#The Phoenix Suns#Draftkings#Bracket#Finals#The Brooklyn Nets#American Airlines Center#The Dallas Mavericks#Mavs#The Los Angeles Clippers#Fiserv Forum#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Nba Finals#Jrue Holiday#The Denver Nuggets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Related
NBACBS Sports

Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores 18 in loss

Porzingis totaled 18 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 FT, 4-5 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 26 minutes during Sunday's 136-121 loss to the Timberwolves. Porzingis was one of the few Mavericks who did not see a minutes restriction in Sunday's loss. The seven-footer is still trying to get his feet under him after missing 10 of the final 14 games of the season. If healthy, the Mavericks will rely on a heavy dose of Porzingis in their playoff series against the Clippers. In the last two regular-season matchups with the Clippers, Porzingis averaged 16.5 points and 10.0 rebounds in 33.0 minutes.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

2020-21 NBA MVP Guide: Assessing the top-12 candidates

Assessing the top 12 NBA MVP candidates at the end of the season. The race for the 2020-21 NBA MVP award has been a hot-button topic for seemingly the entire season. Slowly but surely, the public has finally come to the realization that Nikola Jokic is going to take the mantle. Make no mistake about it: this is not one of those “By Default” MVPs.
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Mavs Porzingis: ‘We're Ready to Go’ For Playoffs

After an embarrassing blowout loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, the Mavericks bounced back on Wednesday night, defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 125-107. Big-man Kristaps Porzingis finally made his return to the court from injury, scoring 19 points and five rebounds. After the game, Porzingis made it clear that the team is ready for the road ahead:
NBACBS Sports

NBA playoff picture, standings, magic numbers: Lakers land at No. 7 in West; Nets clinch No. 2 seed in East

Well, we're down to the final day of the NBA's 2020-21 regular season, and there was no telling what's going to happen on Sunday. Were teams going to try to tank their way into preferred matchups? It's not quite that simple. Many of the games involving teams in potential position to manipulate their seed are happening at the same time. One result changes all the other scenarios. You're going to see a lot of scoreboard watching and mid-game "adjustments."
NBACovers.com

Raptors vs Mavericks Picks and Predictions: Cool Hand Luka

We've arrived at the final three days of the NBA regular season and it all comes down to motivation at this point, which teams want it, and which teams are already packing their golf bags. We get two teams on the opposite side of that divide tonight, as the Toronto...
NBAPosted by
Reuters

Luka Doncic's triple-double helps Mavs hold off Raptors

Luka Doncic recorded his 11th triple-double of the season with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, and the host Dallas Mavericks held off the Toronto Raptors to clinch a playoff spot, 114-110. The Mavericks (42-29) came into Friday’s matchup with the ability to avoid the play-in tournament in the...
NBAchatsports.com

Pistons vs. Heat preview: Will Miami have anything to play for?

The Detroit Pistons limp to the finish line of the 2020-21 season tonight against the Miami Heat. The Pistons will surely be outmatched talent wise, but the big question is whether the Heat will have anything at all to play for. Sub-question: does that even matter? The answer to the first question will be made clear based on the outcome of the Knicks vs. Celtics game at 1 p.m. on ESPN. If the Celtics win, the Heat can jump the Knicks in the standings and will certainly have something to play for.
NBAchatsports.com

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Thread

Good evening, Bucks fans. We made it! Tonight’s matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls marks the final contest of the regular season! The games are about to matter again!. For the eight people who actually read the Game Thread, allow me to thank each and every one of...
NBAFrankfort Times

Heat rout Pistons 120-107 with several key players out

DETROIT (AP) — Nemanja Bjelica scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half, and the Miami Heat routed the Detroit Pistons 120-107 on Sunday night despite holding out several key players in a relatively meaningless game. Precious Achiuwa scored a career-high 23 points and Max Strus added 20...
NBAnumberfire.com

Khris Middleton (ankle) out for Bucks in regular season finale Sunday

Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Middleton is dealing with a bit of a sore ankle, and he'll be held out of the regular season finale against the Bulls. Look for P.J. Tucker to potentially enter the starting lineup in his absence.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Mavericks: Luka Doncic and Boban Marjanovic upset Tobias Harris

The Dallas Mavericks jumped back to fifth in the Western Conference as the Portland Trail Blazers lost a heartbreaker on Thursday night. The race is tight heading into the final weekend. Dallas is just a half-game up on Portland and one clear of the Los Angeles Lakers in seventh. Luka Doncic will be looking to lead his team to two wins to secure fifth in the West.
NBAPosted by
The Associated Press

Mavericks beat Raptors to clinch top-6 spot, avoid play-in

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had his 11th triple-double of the season with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists and the Dallas Mavericks guaranteed themselves a top-six finish in the Western Conference, to avoid the NBA’s play-in next week, with a 114-110 victory over Toronto on Friday night. Kristaps...