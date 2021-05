One of my favorite writers is Annie Dillard. The first book of hers I read was her Pulitzer Prize-winning “Pilgrim at Tinker Creek.” Here was a creek I could sit by transfixed, for hours at a time. Constantly moving, ever-changing, water can give life, even without our bathing or drinking. I came away from her book believing she had a way of re-investing nature with the elemental spiritual content it has always had, if only we have the eyes to see. Instead of dead “stuff” to be manipulated for our wants, for her, the fundamental elements of creation have a life of their own, to be respected and honored, especially if appropriated.