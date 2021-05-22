What is Truth?

BOCA RATON, Florida — During the holiday of Shavuot, the practice in many synagogues is to read the beautiful biblical book Ruth. Various reasons attempt to explain the practice including that Ruth is said to have converted to Judaism around the time of Shavuot and so did the Israelites when they accepted the Torah; Ruth was an ancestress of King David who died on Shavuot; the harvest in Israel is described in the book, and Shavuot is the time of the Harvest. This is unlikely. The Israelites did not convert to Judaism at Mount Sinai, The Torah was not given at Mount Sinai, only the Decalogue, but years later; the Torah contains many events that transpired after the Israelite visit to Mount Sinai. There is no explicit statement in the book of Ruth that she converted despite the opinion of some rabbis. King David’s death on Shavuot is just a legend. Yes, the Harvest is mentioned in Ruth but there was an even more significant harvest in the Fall.