What is Truth?

Does objective truth really exist and are we able to grasp it?. Bob Dylan: "If I want to find out anything I'm not going to read Time Magazine. I'm not gonna read Newsweek. I'm not gonna read any of these magazines, I mean, 'cause they just got too much to lose by printing the truth, you know that."

Religionsdjewishworld.com

Truth about the Book of Ruth

BOCA RATON, Florida — During the holiday of Shavuot, the practice in many synagogues is to read the beautiful biblical book Ruth. Various reasons attempt to explain the practice including that Ruth is said to have converted to Judaism around the time of Shavuot and so did the Israelites when they accepted the Torah; Ruth was an ancestress of King David who died on Shavuot; the harvest in Israel is described in the book, and Shavuot is the time of the Harvest. This is unlikely. The Israelites did not convert to Judaism at Mount Sinai, The Torah was not given at Mount Sinai, only the Decalogue, but years later; the Torah contains many events that transpired after the Israelite visit to Mount Sinai. There is no explicit statement in the book of Ruth that she converted despite the opinion of some rabbis. King David’s death on Shavuot is just a legend. Yes, the Harvest is mentioned in Ruth but there was an even more significant harvest in the Fall.
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

Truth is the way, by Jack Coey

There are Republicans who say the election Trump lost was stolen. That’s a lie. I’m an old man for sure and possibly losing my marbles, but I thought seeking the truth was the way to advancement, not chasing falsehoods. The truth sets you free. Mark Twain said, “Telling the truth is easy, you don’t have to remember anything.”
MinoritiesGrand Rapids Herald-Review

Be truthful and kind in a cruel world

We know that suffering happens in this world over and over again. And even though we are aware of human suffering, we quite often fail as human beings to address the cause or do anything about it. Over this past year, we have born witness to an incredible and overwhelming...
Beauty & Fashiontheubj.com

The truth about the ‘Carrie’ Necklaces

When it comes to fashion, the simplistic styles stand the test of time. A general but often overlooked rule of fashion, especially when dealing with accessories, is that less goes a longer way than more. Understated jewelry pieces can go a long way in completing an outfit and making classic fashion statements.
ReligionGrant County News

Confronting sin with truth and love

Recently, a friend posted on Facebook a copy of a letter from a church to a woman in the congregation. The letter called out the woman’s lack of church attendance, also that it had come to the church’s attention that she was living a “sinful lifestyle” and needed to stop immediately.
Miami, FL850wftl.com

Bob Dylan’s artwork coming to FIU

Creative genius and musician Bob Dylan’s artwork will be on display in Miami in late November. The art exhibit will be open at Florida International University on Nov. 30, the school announced in a press release. The collection will include drawings, paintings, and ironwork sculptures created by the Grammy-award-winning musician...
Shawnee, OKShawnee News-Star

Letter: Truth and time

The experience of "hearing" doesn't make true what we hear. If an individual believed everything he heard, he would be foolish, not wise; if another individual didn't believe anything he heard, he would be cynical—and still foolish. Someone wise knows to take the time to check things out and find the Truth, especially in the wake of wild assertions.
Tulsa, OKPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa to open in May 2022

The Bob Dylan Center will officially open to the public on May 10, 2022. According to the Bob Dylan Center website, the facility will “house and exhibit more than 100,000 exclusive cultural treasures created and owned by Dylan over seven decades, including original manuscripts, unreleased recordings, unseen film performances, photos and more.”
Societyanjournal.com

Truthful Tongue or Lying Lips?

Back in the days when children traveled on trains to get somewhere with their parents, there was no charge for kids that were five or under. A sixyear old child was told by his mother as they were carrying their bags to the train, “Tell ‘em you’re five.” The little boy frowned but got on the train and sat down. The conductor came by and said, “
Cambridge, MAwhatsupnewp.com

Passim School of Music to honor Bob Dylan ahead of his 80th birthday

(Cambridge, MA) The Passim School of Music will honor Bob Dylan ahead of his 80th birthday with Tangled Up in You: Interpreting & Imagining Bob Dylan in the 21st Century. Led by singer/songwriter Emma Swift, the class will help performers answer three key questions: What is it that makes Dylan’s songs so wonderful to sing? Why Dylan, why now? How do you know you’re right for the song? Swift will explore production choices, collaboration and song selection, talk about some of the great Dylan interpreters from Joan Baez to Nina Simone and beyond, and investigate how covering songs can improve your own songwriting. The workshop will be held online from 1:00-2:30 ET on Saturday, May 15th. Anyone interested can register now at passim.org/school-of-music/classes-workshops.
ReligionWyoming Tribune Eagle

Defending the truth is a daily battle

Today, I received a newsletter from my friend in Monson, Maine, Daryl E. Witmer. He wrote at the bottom of his newsletter, “This spring, Mary and I are giving thought to tearing up our lawn and planting only weeds and dandelions. Then if the grass takes over, we’ll just learn to live with it.”
MusicPosted by
Awesome 92.3

Chrissie Hynde Announces New Album of Bob Dylan Covers

Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde has announced a new album of Bob Dylan covers, Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan. The nine-track collection will be released digitally on May 21 and then physically in both CD and vinyl format a few months later on Aug. 20. Hynde's Dylan...
MusicYardbarker

The ultimate Tom Petty playlist

Tom Petty’s first single came with the Heartbreakers on the band’s self-titled debut album in 1976. Written by Petty and performed by him, Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench, Ron Blair and Stan Lynch, “Breakdown” clocks in at less than three minutes. Though when performed live, Petty nearly doubled its runtime because of an added guitar solo, which was actually part of the original recording. On that same note, the distinctive guitar riff that begins “Breakdown” was actually intended to just be used at the end, but when a fellow musician suggested weaving it throughout the song, Petty called his band back into the studio in the middle of the night to re-record the now-famous version.
MuseumsNME

A museum dedicated to Bob Dylan to open in Oklahoma next year

A new Bob Dylan museum is set to open in Oklahoma next year – get all the details below. The Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa will open its doors on May 10, 2022, almost exactly a year following its announcement today (May 12). An Instagram post announcing the new museum...
SocietyConscious Life News

Bravery and Risk in the Age of Truth

Rising up almost perceptibly now, in an increasing number of individuals, is a powerful urge to give expression to truth at its most profound level. This is the life force itself, demanding action and urging all who feel it to step forward into the front lines of a great battle. The battle to overcome the purveyors of gross injustice and stand firm for the global manifestation of truth.
Religionuumilwaukee.org

Stories Speak Our Truth

When my sister and I were kids, our favorite baby-sitter didn’t just read story books at bedtime, she made up stories just for us. We loved her. We also acted out fairy tales like Hansel and Gretel. In childhood, it can sometimes be hard to tell the difference between make-believe stories and real-life stories. Perhaps that’s true in adulthood, too. Which story is true for us and which is something we’ve been told by society that doesn’t fit our reality?
Moviesdarnews.com

Movie explores hard truths

At the end of the day, everyone wants to know the work they’re doing is important and meaningful. For me, when I’m struggling with that very feeling, I turn to “Spotlight.”. I’m sure older journalists would argue for “All the President’s Men,” which is also a powerful movie, but “Spotlight”...
SocietyRockford Register-Star

The Third Degree: Truth on Display

Welcome to the Third Degree: tough, brief, weekly interrogations that force thinking and response. With reliance upon and respect for your instincts, knowledge, exploration and determinations, this week, we target: Us and Them. Since the last two Sundays have focused on rejection of hate and “Meeting in the Middle” (thank...
MusicVoice of America

Bob Dylan Teaches You About Questions, Count Nouns

Nobel prize winner Bob Dylan is considered to be one of the best American songwriters. In today’s Everyday Grammar, we will explore how Blowin’ in the Wind, a famous Bob Dylan song, can teach you about English grammar. You will learn about question words, nouns and more. Let’s begin by...