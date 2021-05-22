newsbreak-logo
Republican AGs object to U.S. Department of Education proposal on teaching about racism

By Ariana Figueroa
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 4 days ago
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is among the state attorneys general who argued in a May 19 letter to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona that public schools should not be given grant funds to teach about critical race theory. (Feb. 23, 2021, photo by Noah Taborda/Kansas Reflector)

WASHINGTON — More than two dozen Republican attorneys general are voicing their disapproval over the Department of Education’s proposed priorities for teaching K-12 students about American history and civics education because they would include references to systemic racism and how the history of slavery has shaped the United States.

The state attorneys general argue in a May 19 letter to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona that public schools should not be given grant funds to teach about critical race theory, “including any projects that characterize the United States as irredeemably racist or founded on principles of racism (as opposed to principles of equality) or that purport to ascribe character traits, values, privileges, status, or beliefs, or that assign fault, blame, or bias, to a particular race or to an individual because of his or her race.”

Critical race theory says that racism is systematic and embedded in policies and the legal system. Scholars who study the issue focus on understanding how racism has shaped U.S. laws and how those actions have affected Black communities and communities of color.

“Though the Department does not overtly refer to (Critical Race Theory) in its priorities, it is prioritizing teaching this highly controversial ideology through the vehicle of this grant program,” the AGs wrote. “This is hardly what Congress intended when it authorized this program.”

The attorneys general also warn against approving grants for teachings of the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1619 Project from the New York Times Magazine.

The Department of Education did not respond to requests for comment.

The attorneys general who signed the letter include Derek Schmidt of Kansas, Mark Brnovich of Arizona, Christopher Carr of Georgia, Lawrence Wasden of Idaho, Jeff Landry of Louisiana, Eric Schmitt of Missouri, Austin Knudsen of Montana and David Yost of Ohio, among others.

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

Related
Kansas StatePosted by
Kansas Reflector

Lesser prairie chicken may be listed as threatened in Kansas, endangered in southwest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lesser prairie chickens could be listed as a threatened species in Kansas and northern stretches of the bird’s habitat, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Wednesday. The lesser prairie chicken, which lives in prairie grass and shrubs in western Kansas, once numbered in the hundreds of thousands. But with about […] The post Lesser prairie chicken may be listed as threatened in Kansas, endangered in southwest appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Topeka, KSPosted by
Kansas Reflector

Kansas lawmakers fail to override veto of ‘junk’ insurance expansion, urge end to unemployment boost

TOPEKA — Republicans in the Senate and House punctuated the close of the 2021 legislative session Wednesday by asking Gov. Laura Kelly to cut off federal support for out-of-work Kansans and failing to override the governor’s veto of a short-term insurance bill. Lawmakers returned to the Statehouse for a largely ceremonial one-day close to the […] The post Kansas lawmakers fail to override veto of ‘junk’ insurance expansion, urge end to unemployment boost appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
SocietyPosted by
The Hill

20 state AGs tell Education Dept they oppose teaching critical race theory

Twenty state attorneys general told the Education Department that they oppose teaching critical race theory in classrooms, according to a letter penned Wednesday. The attorneys general, led by Indiana Attorney General Good Rokita (R), sent a letter to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona asking him to reconsider a proposal that would prioritize the “1619 Project” and critical race theory for federal grant programs.
Columbus, OHthemountvernongrapevine.com

AG Yost: Biden Administration to Impose Baseless Teachings of History on Classrooms

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and 19 other attorneys general are demanding that the Biden administration abandon proposals within the U.S. Department of Education to insert flawed curriculum into classrooms that rewrites American history. The radical proposal seeks to issue educational grants that will impose teachings of...
Minoritieswvpe.org

AG Todd Rokita Sends Letter Condemning Federal Anti-Racism Education Efforts

Attorney General Todd Rokita is leading a multi-state effort calling on the Biden administration to drop a proposal aimed at funding more comprehensive and inclusive civics and history programs. In a letter to U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, Rokita outlined his concerns about prioritizing anti-racism education and programs that...
MinoritiesPosted by
Axios

GOP-led states going after critical race theory in schools

Republicans in at least nine states are moving to limit students' exposure to critical race theory — a concept that links racial discrimination to the nation's foundations and legal system. Why it matters: A year after George Floyd's killing, how systemic racism is — or is not — taught in...
Educationthekatynews.com

Paxton Warns U.S. Department of Education Against Adopting Race-Based Priorities and Projects

Attorney General Ken Paxton joined two letters issued to U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, one in partnership with the America First Policy Institute and Texas Public Policy Foundation and the other with a coalition of 20 attorneys general for other states. The letters express deep concern with the promulgation and funding in our schools of Critical Race Theory and the 1619 Project, two ideologically driven and factually inaccurate interpretations of American history and government as viewed primarily through the prism of race.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
@LockerRoom

Barr Sounds Alarm About Government-Run Schools

Rob Crilly of DailyMail.com reports a recent warning from former U.S. Attorney General William Barr. Former Attorney General Bill Barr denounced what he called ‘militantly secularist government-run schools’ as the greatest threat to religious liberty in the country as he made his first speech since leaving government. ‘The time has...
Michigan StatePosted by
Chalkbeat

Republican bill aims to cut funding to Michigan schools that teach about racial oppression

A new Republican-backed bill would sharply limit Michigan classroom discussions of how race and racism have shaped American history. Under the legislation introduced Thursday, K-12 districts would lose 5% of their funding if educators teach critical race theory, “anti-American” ideas about race in America, or material from The 1619 Project, a New York Times initiative that puts Black history and the consequences of slavery at the center of the U.S. national narrative.
Oklahoma City, OKKOCO

Oklahoma AG opposes teaching of race theory, ’1619 Project’

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter has joined with 19 other state attorneys general opposed to new federal rules regarding the teaching of critical race theory and the Pulitzer Prize-winning “1619 Project.”. In a letter Wednesday to the U.S. Department of Education, the group said they oppose...
Texas Stateblackchronicle.com

Texas Republicans Don’t Want Their Educators Discussing Racism

Texas Republicans passed a bill Tuesday prohibiting teachers in the state’s public schools from speaking on current events, white supremacy, and racism. The bill, which passed the Texas House by a vote of 79-65, according to the Huffington Post, prohibits social studies and civics teachers from teaching that one race is superior to another race or gender. Educators are also prohibited from teaching that a person bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by members of the same race or sex.
EducationAugusta Free Press

AGs support equitable discipline in U.S. schools

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. A group of 23 state attorneys general in urging U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to reinstate and expand a 2014 guidance package designed to help public elementary and secondary schools meet their obligations under federal law to administer student discipline equitably.
Congress & CourtsLog Cabin Democrat

Boozman leads Republican Ag Committee members calling on USDA to release details on impact of proposed tax increases

U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR), ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, led a group of Republicans on the panel in calling on U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to make public a detailed explanation and any supporting economic analyses that clarify how the Biden administration’s proposed tax increases will affect farm estates.