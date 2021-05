Temps soar today, reaching the lower 90s for many from Boston, points north and west. The coolest locations will be across Buzzards Bay and the Cape and Islands, 70s there. With the heat, comes the humidity and the risk of late-day storms. The storm risk is mainly focused after 6pm, with the highest risk of severe (damaging wind gusts) storms between 6-9pm near and northwest of 495. The risk of strong storms is lower near Boston, points south this evening, but a few showers and storms are still possible there this evening.