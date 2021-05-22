newsbreak-logo
Pink Hill, NC

Pink Hill Man Sentenced to 6 ½ Years After Causing More Than $600 Million in Losses From Tobacco Smuggling and Tax Scheme

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. – A Pink Hill man was sentenced Thursday to 78 months in prison for conspiring to commit money laundering and filing a false 2014 tax return, after he pled guilty to the charges on October 7, 2020. According to court documents and other information presented in court, Phil...

