We have a similar weather set up we are watching for tonight/tomorrow morning for possible rain in Central Texas. There should be storms that get going to our west this afternoon and push eastward towards Central Texas. As they do move our way, they should fall apart... especially now that we have some stable air (anti-thunderstorm air) in place after the wave of rain that moved through earlier in the day. *If* storms can hold on and make it into our area, places west of I-35 have the highest chance for rain in the morning.