newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Dance Plus Telugu Pre-Grand Finale Episode 22 May 2021: Title Winner Name, Special Performances, Elimination Updates!

By Kajal Gupta
getindianews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere we are with all the latest updates of the highly cherishable dancing reality show “Dance Plus Telugu”. The grand finale of this show almost there and the show enthusiasts are curious to know more about the grand finale night of the show. Thus, we are going to update you on Grand Finale. This is the grand finale week of the show and there are six finalists in the show. These top six finalists are also curious as they are in the hope of winning the title.

getindianews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trp#Monal#Darjeeling Devils#Vasitony Crew#Star Maa#Pre Grand Finale#Telugu Pre Grand#Upcoming Episodes#Winners#Telecast#Ovations#Satr Maa Channel#Bhasakars Team#Pre Finale Night
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
TV Showsgetindianews.com

Super Dancer Chapter 4 16th May 2021 Episode: Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar Impressed with Folk Fusion Special Performances

Super Dancer Chapter 4 is getting a lot of attention from everyone and the rating of the show are touching the roof at his point in time and it seems like that the attention that the show has been getting is only going to increase at this point as the show is all set to reach to the crucial stage os the competition and the gurus and the kids are aware of the situation.
Theater & Dancegetindianews.com

Dance Plus Telugu Elimination Today Episode 16th May 2021: Priya Barman Eliminated Mumaith!

The show has been gaining a lot of attention lately as the show seems to be doing pretty well as it has been gaining more TRP with every passing week and it seems like that the show makers have realized it and even the judges and the contestants are fully aware of the increasing attention that the show has been getting lately because of which the competition of the show is also touching the roof and the contestants are fully aware that the margin for error is going to be none to less and to make their lives easier on the show.
TV Showsgetindianews.com

MTV Splitsvilla 13 15th May 2021 Episode: Silver Villa Contatsants Names, Dome Session and Elimination Updates!

Hey guys, after a long gap of days the weekend is here which means many reality shows in the lineup to provide you with all sorts of amusement to make your weekend more exciting and relaxing. From this line-up, the most anticipated and youth favorite dating reality show “Splitsvilla 13” is returned with another firing episode. The show has already created another level of hustle amongst the audiences and they loved to watch contestants’ ugly fights, tough competition, and manipulating strategies in order to save their place on the show. Some staggering surprises and a much-anticipated dome session is back on this weekend and let’s see who is going to be eliminated this weekend.
TV Showsgetindianews.com

Super Singer 8 Today’s Episode 22 May 2021: Muthusirpi and Iyyanar Ultimate Performance’s and Elimination Update!

After a long gap finally, the weekend is here and many reality shows are ready with their new episodes for the amusement of their fans. From this line-up, the musical reality show titled Super Singer 8 is back with another anticipating episode that provides high voltage entertainment to the audiences. On 22nd and 23rd May 2021 episodes another music singing challenge amongst the rest of the contestants which will surely win the hearts of everyone. It will be quite interesting to watch this musical battle amongst them and who will come out as the Best Performer of this week.
TV Showsgetindianews.com

Indian Idol 12 Elimination Today Episode 16th May 2021: Sayli Kamble In Danger For This Week Eviction Updates!

The show has been doing pretty well and it has been gaining so much attention lately as many of the people are stuck at their homes and it seems like people have been watching the show on repeat as they have been gathering TRP like wildfire, the show has become the peak of entertainment for many of the people as on the weekend’s people are enjoying the show as rather than getting bored and overthinking in your respective houses.
TV & Videosgetindianews.com

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Today’s Episode 19th May 2021: Ticket To Finale Count Down Begin!

Bigg Boss Malayalam is currently being binge-watched by the audiences as everyone is truly engaged in the show, this is happening because the contestants are keeping the drama all-time high and that is why the audiences are fully interested in the show as fights have become a part of the show and tasks most of the time end up in fights which is something that should not happen but the audiences love seeing all of this and that is the reason that the TRP of the show is pretty good at this point in time and it seems like that they are not going to slow down as they are coming up with interesting tasks every now and then.
Theater & Dancegetindianews.com

Dance Plus Telugu Finale Winner Name 2021, Prize Money, Runner Up Revealed!

The show has been loved by fans all over the country and has done pretty well when it comes to gaining attention. the reality show has been a blessing for the participants as it has provided the contestants with so much attention and love from the audiences that even if there is only one winner, the truth of the matter is that the show has kick-started the career of the participants as everyone has been exceptional in the show but the format of the show is the reason that there can only be one winner, the reality show has come to an end and we can expect the show to return in no time.
TV & VideosPopculture

'American Idol' Fans Vent Frustration After New Winner Announced During Grand Finale

American Idol fans on Twitter were not too thrilled with the ending of Season 19 on Sunday night. The season concluded with Chayce Beckham from Apple Valley, California winning over Willie Spence and Grace Kinstler. Beckham had an inspiring story about overcoming substance abuse, which may have connected with many viewers at home. However, some Twitter users thought Spence and Kinstler were just as deserving winners.
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

American Idol Revealed Its Season 19 Winner After Stunning Finale Performances

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the American Idol Season 19 finale. Read at your own risk!. American Idol's Season 19 finale was a full three hours of songs, surprises, and sappy moments, but as fun as that all was, viewers really wanted to know who was going to win by the end. It was a tight race between finalists Grace Kinstler, Willie Spence, and Chayce Beckham, and unlike past seasons, it wasn't so readily apparent who was the favorite going into the finale. Of course, a winner was revealed at the end of the night, though the winner may not have been who many expected.