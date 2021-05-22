newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Voter Telugu Movie On World Television Premiere In Hindi Dubbed On Sony MAX!

By Kajal Gupta
getindianews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you guys ready to make your weekends special and entertaining? Then we are here to update you on how can you get entertained? Yes, the most anticipated and enthralling film is ready for its World Television Premiere. The film “Voter” is set to reduce your stress level and Bardem. We are aware of the critical condition going on in the country, as we all are going through a crisis of the second wave of the corona, thus our government has been imposed a lockdown in many states of the country.

getindianews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Max#Hindi#Films#Film Producer#Cinematography#Sony Television#Sony Corporation#Central#Shiva#Voter Telugu#World Television Premiere#Vishnu Manchu#Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
SONY
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesgetindianews.com

Watch The Power Hindi Movie (WTP) World Television Premiere On & Pictures Channel

Another movie to be aired on &Pictures its name is “The Power”. The movie was released directly on the OTT platform Zee Plex on 14 January 2021 and has collected immense popularity and fame. This is a Hindi-language film based on an action thriller. The movie all set for its Premiere on &Pictures channel. The movie has a good story with some of the finest and talented actors. There are lots of action scenes are present in the movie which is going to entertain the viewers the most. The movie is scheduled to be telecast on 15 May 2021 at 8 PM on the &Pictures channel.
Moviesgetindianews.com

Nenjam Marappathillai Tamil Movie Premieres On OTT Zee5!

Nenjam Marappathilai movie is all to release digitally on the OTT platform. All the fans can enjoy and watch it through online streaming. The movie is going to release on the Zee5 app. This is one of the most famous and entertaining digital platforms which always comes up with new and brilliant movies and series to entertain the viewers. This time, the platform is going to excite its users with a very interesting Tamil movie titled “Nenjam Marappathilai” which is scheduled to be released on May 14, 2021. The movie has lots of good and talented actors who have done their work professionally and exceptionally.
Moviesgetindianews.com

Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku Telugu Movie Released On OTT Zee5, Review, Story, Cast, IMDB Ratings!

The forthcoming Telugu-language movie “Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku” is ready to hit the Ott Platform. As we all know that video streaming apps have become famous and they are trending among the youngest and adult. People love to watch their favorite shows, series, and dramas on Ott Platforms. On the other hand, we are also aware of the fact that the second wannabe of a most contagious virus is going on hence vied streaming apps are the best way to entertain yourself at home.
Moviesgetindianews.com

Bhoomi Tamil Movie (WTP) World Television Premiere On Star Vijay Television

The most awaited film is all set for its World Television Premiere titled “Bhoomi”. This is the pandemic period, the world is going through a contagious virus, which comes up with its second wave. The Indian government has been imposed a proper lockdown in many states of the country, hence the citizens of the country are staying at their homes to maintain the social distance as this the only way to deal with this deadly virus.
Moviesgetindianews.com

Playback Telugu Movie Premieres On OTT Aha Video, Review, Story, Cast, IMDB Ratings!

Aha Video is all set to introduce another most entertaining and brilliant movie to entertain its users. This time, the platform is going to release a Tamil movie titled. “Playback”. It is a Telugu movie based on thriller and mystery, the movie was originally released on March 05, 2021. The movie has got an immense response from the viewers. Now, the movie is going to release on the OTT platform Aha on May 21, 2021. This is one of the most prominent movies having brilliant actors who have worked exceptionally in the movie. In this article, you will get all the details of the film such as release date, cast, story, OTT release date, and many more.
Moviesgetindianews.com

Dithee Marathi Movie Released On Sony LIV, Review, Story, Cast!

The most anticipating Marathi film is ready for release. The Marathi audience is waiting for the film to be released soon and their wait is over now. The title of the forthcoming film is “Dithee” which will be going to make the audience entertain a lot. The film has been directed by Sumitra Bhave and the writer of the film is also Sumitra Bhave. The movie will only premiere in the Marathi Language. The film was released on 21 October 2019.
BusinessAdvanced Television

beIN signs MENA movie deal with Sony

BeIN Media Group has announced a multi-year content deal with Sony Pictures Television covering the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Turkey. The deal will bring some of the biggest Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) feature films including exclusive first and second window rights to beIN’s entertainment channels in MENA such as beIN Movies and beIN Series.
MoviesAustin Chronicle

Blindspotting Premiering at ATX Television Festival

What do you see? That will be a first look at Blindspotting, the spin-off series from the critically-lauded indie hit film, just announced for this year's virtual ATX Television Festival (June 11-20). The new show from Starz (premiering June 13) picks up where the film left off, with Miles (cowriter/coproducer...
Moviesgetindianews.com

99 Songs Movie Premieres In Tamil, Hindi, Telugu On OTT Netflix, Jio Cinema, Review, Story, Cast, Plot!

The most awaited and staggering musical film of AR Rahman titled “99 Songs” is all set to premiere on the OTT Platform. The fans are excitedly waiting to watch this film on the OTT Platform and even the makers of the film are excited to watch the response of the audiences. The film is constructed under the direction of director Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy who is also a co-writer of it. The film is produced by the award-winning music composer AR Rahman and he also composed the music and write the story of it. The film was already released in the theatres this year 2021 and now ready to win the hearts of entertainers. This film will be streaming on two OTT Platforms.
Moviespsu.com

God Of War Movie/TV Adaptation Is Not In The Works, Confirms Sony

A Sony spokesperson has revealed that the company is not working on a movie or TV adaptation of its SIE Santa Monica Studio-developed God of War series, reports the New York Times. While Sony has a lot of projects in the pipeline based on popular franchises, including Uncharted, Ghost of...
Moviesgetindianews.com

Watch Operation Java Malayalam Movie On TV (WTP) World Television Premiere On Zee Keralam

One of the most sensational and anticipating films titled “Operation Java” is ready for its World Television Premiere. Now, the movie is going to air on the television channel named Zee Keralam. Earlier, the movie was realized theatrically on 12 February 2021 and has got a tremendous response from the viewers. Now, the movie is going to hit the television screens on May 15, 2021, on the Zee Keralam, This is one of the most prominent and entertaining channels for the South Indian show and movies. Through this, we have provided all the needed information about this movie such as cast, plot, release date, and many more.
MoviesThe Guardian

Sony Movie Channel has been renamed Great! But how? And why?!

As of this week, the Sony Movie Channel is no more. A staple of the Freeview era of television, the SMC and its spin-offs have allowed viewers to enjoy half-decent cinema, in their own home, free, for years. But now the channel has come to an end. Instead, the future is Great!
Moviesgetindianews.com

Radhe Hindi Movie Twitter and Public Reaction Live Review: Release Time On OTT Platform, Story, Cast!

The good news for the fans of Salman Khan as his most awaited film titled “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” is finally appearing on the OTT platform. The film was previously decided to release in the theatres on the occasion of EID but due to the ongoing pandemic, the film is releasing on Thursday 13th May 2021 on the OTT platform. The film will be releasing in over 40 countries like Canada, Dubai, New Zealand, and the rest of the UAE and theatrical release in many overseas markets on the special occasion of Eid. The trailer of the film is already released which created a hustle amongst the fans of Salman Khan and now the entire film at your doorstep.
TV Seriesimpendingfascination.com

‘The Nevers’ Premiere On HBO Max

I’ll admit, I have reservations about watching HBO Max‘s “The Nevers.” Joss Whedon stands accused of “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior on the “Justice League” set by Ray Fisher. Since then, other actors from Whedon-led properties have come out and similarly accused Whedon of such behavior. It’s essential to be aware of that coming into “The Nevers.” I stop short of boycotting the series altogether because it’s not as though Whedon is a one-person show, and he did leave the project, saying that trying to work on such a significant production during a global pandemic had ‘taken its toll.”
EntertainmentPosted by
DFW Community News

Graphic Design Movie Premiere

On Monday, May 10 the Graphic Design class showcased their PSA videos in a movie premiere. The classroom was decorated with the movie posters that the groups created to advertise their videos and the movies were presented on the large tv. The students planned, acted, and edited their videos for the majority of the fourth quarter. The PSA videos covered several topics like bullying, social media, speeding, pollution and drunk driving. These videos intend to warn and educate those who watch and try to help them not make the same mistakes as those in the videos. Leading into the classroom was a 15-foot red carpet and inside students were provided with popcorn and beverages. After watching all of the movies, groups were given awards for their videos. When asked about the event graphic design teacher April Doyle stated “The first year we began learning Premiere Pro, I decided it would be fun to showcase the videos like an Oscar Night since none of the teams had seen each other’s videos. I added a movie poster design as part of the project to help “market” the upcoming attractions. Then, to make it more fun, we invite outside guests, have popcorn and awards. It’s a great way to end the year.” This event was also a reward to the class to celebrate all that they had learned and finishing the year of graphic design.
TV & VideosMiddletown Press

Variety and Sony Pictures Television Launch Virtual FYC House

Variety and Sony Pictures Television will host a monthlong immersive experience, the Variety/Sony Pictures Television Virtual FYC House, aimed to capture the attention of TV awards voters. The interactive, 3D experience kicks off with a special preview night for a select audience and then will open to a wider audience on May 27 through June 28. The virtual event features original content, keynote conversations and panels with top contending talent from the studio. Registration entitles users to a monthlong VIP pass to visit the house throughout the month.
MoviesComicBook

Dune Reportedly No Longer Premiering on HBO Max Same Day as Theatrical Release

The past year and a half have been filled with countless instances of uncertainty in the entertainment world, as the COVID-19 pandemic introduced new snags to a lot of industries. This included the theatrical movie market, with social distancing guidelines preventing blockbusters from being shown in a traditional manner. Many studios have delayed or reworked their release strategies because of that — including Warner Bros., which made headlines last year with the decision to release its entire 2021 film slate both in movie theaters and on HBO Max. According to a new report, the studio's upcoming reboot of Dune could no longer be part of that deal. The new report indicates that Warner Bros. will be using Dune as a test study for its new theatrical window plan, with the film screening exclusively in theaters in October first, before being released on HBO Max at a later date. This comes just hours after WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, who spearheaded the HBO Max deal, announced that he would be exiting the company following its merger with Discovery.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

The Venture Bros. Will Return As a Movie on Adult Swim and HBO Max

The Venture Bros. Will Return As a Movie on Adult Swim and HBO Max. Last year, Adult Swim abruptly cancelled The Venture Bros. after seven seasons across 14 years. However, Team Venture is getting a comeback. Adult Swim has announced that the Venture family will return in a new animated movie. It also appears that the film will follow up on the story threads from season 7. Here’s the official synopsis from Adult Swim: