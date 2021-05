Chelsea has proven that a managerial change can make a world of difference for a team, as it has flourished since Thomas Tuchel took over for Frank Lampard in late January. The Blues have lost only twice in 25 games across all competitions (17 wins, six draws) under Tuchel and once in 16 Premier League contests since the switch. Chelsea looks to continue its success with Tuchel at the helm when it hosts Arsenal on Wednesday. The Blues are coming off their third straight win, a 2-1 triumph over league-leading Manchester City on Saturday that extended its overall unbeaten streak to seven matches (five wins, two draws).