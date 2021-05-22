The Jordan Whittley Commitment, Betting Lines from Michigan's 2021 Schedule

Michigan added a BIG piece to its defense on Friday when 358-pound defensive tackle Jordan Whittley announced his commitment to the Wolverines. The graduate transfer from Oregon State isn't necessarily a superstar, but he should fill a very specific need for Michigan as Mike Macdonald installs some version of a 3-4 defense. Also, six of Michigan's marquee games now have a betting line and some are a little surprising.

We discuss Whittley's commitment, the betting lines and also touch on Steve Clinkscale's new contract during Episode 20 of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.