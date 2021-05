Bundesliga side Schalke 04 have seemingly hinted that Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac could be joining the club on a permanent deal following a statement from the German team. Whilst nothing has been confirmed from either Schalke or Arsenal, the German side, who were relegated from the German top-flight this season, revealed on their official website the list of players who will be leaving the team in the summer, including the loan players who will be returning to their parent clubs, with Kolasinac missing from the list.