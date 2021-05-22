newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Wagner linked with West Brom job

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Wagner is being linked with the West Brom job. With their relegation confirmed, Sam Allardyce will leave the Baggies at the end of the season. Wagner is among candidates to replace Allardyce. The former Huddersfield Town manager is a free agent after losing his job at Schalke last year.

